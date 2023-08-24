FOOTBALL

Georgia loses RB to injury

Branson Robinson, who showed his potential to emerge as a lead running back in 2023 for No. 1 Georgia by rushing for two touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship game win over TCU, will miss this season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon. Coach Kirby Smart announced Wednesday that Robinson, a sophomore, suffered the injury on Tuesday. Robinson rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns while playing in 12 games last season as Georgia won its second consecutive national championship. Robinson rushed for a season-high 98 yards against Auburn. He showed potential to assume a bigger role in 2023 when he ran for 42 yards on seven carries with the two scores in the 65-7 rout of TCU.

Giants' TE collapses

New York Giants tight end Tommy Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday but was in "stable" condition after being carted away from the field, the club said. Sweeney "had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room," the team said in a statement. "He is stable, alert and conversant." Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said seeing Sweeney down and needing medical attention "was extremely scary." Sweeney is now in his fourth NFL season out of Boston College.

Jets' WR walks away

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis announced Wednesday he is stepping away from football. The 28-year-old Davis was entering his third season with the Jets after beginning his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft. Davis did not use the word "retirement" in his statement, but he was placed by the Jets on the reserve/retired list -- meaning New York retains his rights through this season, the final year of his contract. Davis had missed the last week of training camp practices because the wide receiver was "dealing with a personal matter," Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday. But Saleh added he hoped Davis would be back with the team soon.

SOCCER

Miami, Messi advance

Lionel Messi had two assists and converted a penalty kick as Inter Miami rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday night. Cincinnati jumped to a 2-0 lead before Messi set up a pair of goals by Leonardo Campana, tying the game at 2. Miami moved ahead when Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the first extra period, but Cincinnati tied the game at 3 when Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute, forcing penalty kicks. Messi made Miami's first attempt in the shootout, and both teams were perfect through four rounds. Herons goalkeeper Drake Callender saved Nick Hagglund's kick in the fifth round, and Benjamin Cremaschi made his PK to send Miami to another tournament final. Miami advanced to face the winner of Wednesday's late semifinal between Houston and Salt Lake in the final in Sept. 27. Messi was held scoreless for the first time since joining Inter Miami in late July. His first assist of the game was on a free kick in the 68th minute to cut Miami's deficit to 2-1. He delivered a long cross into the box to set up Campana's second goal on a header that sent the game to overtime.

HOCKEY

Leafs sign center Matthews

Auston Matthews has put pen to paper on a deal that is set to make him the NHL's highest-paid player. And the Toronto Maple Leafs -- and their fans -- can finally exhale. The star center signed a four-year, $53 million extension on Wednesday that ties him to the team that selected him first overall at the 2016 NHL Draft through the 2027-28 season. The deal carries an average annual value of $13.25 million, which will make Matthews the league's highest-paid player beginning in 2024-25, surpassing Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon's $12.6 AAV.