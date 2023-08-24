Ohtani slugs 44th home run, leaves game early

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 44th home run in the first inning before he abruptly left the mound in the second due to arm fatigue during the Los Angeles Angels' 9-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Elly De La Cruz had a career-high six RBI with a three-run home run and a three-run triple for Cincinnati following the latest early departure of Ohtani, who has been bothered by nagging injuries on the mound all summer.

Ohtani faced six batters and threw 26 pitches before he departed with a 2-2 count on Christian Encarnacion-Strand, following a brief consultation with the training staff. Ohtani skipped his previous turn in the Angels' rotation to rest his arm, and he has now left five starts early this summer with injuries including finger blisters, a cracked fingernail and cramping.

The two-way superstar homered and pitched in the same game for the seventh time this season, with his two-run shot moving him past Atlanta's Matt Olson to reclaim the MLB lead. Ohtani also left the game as Los Angeles' designated hitter, and rookie Nolan Schanuel reached base four times after replacing him.

De La Cruz hit his 11th home run in the fifth, connecting three pitches after Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez got an error for short-hopping a throw to first on what should have been an inning-ending grounder. Los Angeles also lost Tuesday's game because Cincinnati scored three unearned runs after Schanuel botched De La Cruz's grounder that should've ended the inning.

BREWERS 8, TWINS 7 (10) Brice Turang beat out an infield hit with two outs in the 10th inning to bring home Willy Adames with the winning run, and Milwaukee beat Minnesota.

CUBS 6, TIGERS 4 Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking, two-out single in the eighth inning, and playoff-contending Chicago beat Detroit.

RAYS 6, ROCKIES 5 (10) Brandon Lowe hit a game-ending single leading off the 10th inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a late deficit to beat Colorado.

YANKEES 9, NATIONALS 1 Aaron Judge had his first big league three-home run game and tied his career high with six RBI, almost single-handedly breaking New York's first nine-game losing streak in 41 years with a victory over Washington.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 7, METS 0 Charlie Morton (13-10) gave up only two hits in seven innings while allowing no runs for the third consecutive start, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run home run, and Atlanta beat New York.

CARDINALS 6, PIRATES 4 Richie Palacios had a career-best three hits and drove in two runs, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

GIANTS 8, PHILLIES 6 (10) Paul DeJong hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in his debut for San Francisco in a win over Philadelphia.

PADRES 4, MARLINS 0 Seth Lugo allowed three hits in six innings, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run home run and San Diego beat Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 0 Anthony Santander homered twice, Dean Kremer (12-5) threw six innings of five-hit ball, and Baltimore beat Toronto.

RED SOX 7, ASTROS 5 (10) Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning as Boston beat Houston.

ROYALS 4, ATHLETICS 0 Cole Ragans (5-4) matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit his 26th home run and Kansas City beat Oakland.

WHITE SOX 5, MARINERS 4 (10) Designated runner Tim Anderson stole third and scored the winning run on a Seattle throwing error -- all on a failed pickoff play -- as Chicago snapped the Mariners' season-best eight-game winning streak.





St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Richie Palacios gives his brother, Pittsburgh Pirates' Joshua Palacios, a tap as he comes off the field after pulling in his brother's fly ball to end the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Grounds crew members pull the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



St. Louis Cardinals' Alec Burleson celebrates in the dugout after scoring on an RBI single hit by Paul Goldschmidt against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Joshua Palacios reaches for an RBI single hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

