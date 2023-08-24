100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1923

Reports that men and animals are being poisoned from the use of calcium arsenate and other arsenical poisons used in dusting cotton are not true unless there is carelessness in their use, it is said in an article written for the Gazette by W.J. Baerg, entomologist at the College of Agriculture of the University of Arkansas. "While there is no very grave danger involved in the use of these arsenicals, yet it is well to take certain precautions," writes Dr. Baerg, who then proceeds to explain these precautions. The article was prepared by Dr. Baerg at the request of Dr. Bradford Knapp, dean of the University College of Agriculture, who wrote that he understood that reports are being circulated that both men and animals have been poisoned while dusting cotton.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1973

Arkansas became the first state Thursday to sign a Supplemental Security Income contract with the federal government under which the Social Security Administration will take over the administration of the state's welfare programs for the aged, blind and disabled. As a result the federal government will increase its share of the cost of welfare payments from 76 per cent to up to 88 per cent beginning January 1, 1974, and even more beginning July 1, 1974. The program will also expand welfare eligibility to disabled children and certain of the "working poor," and should increase the total number of aged, blind and disabled persons receiving benefits from 71,310 to 105,000.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1998

WINSLOW -- For some, Winfest represents a return to the hippie era of the 1960s, and for others, the yearly music festival is the last big bash before school starts. The annual event in this small, southern Washington County town draws a diverse group of visitors, from teens wearing tie-dye T-shirts to adults wearing tie-dye T-shirts. They revel in nine hours of music in the town's ballpark. Early Sunday afternoon, several hundred braved the August heat to soak in the festivities. Their reasons for attending are varied, but the results are the same each year: The event raises about $20,000 a year, which goes to community projects.

10 years ago

Aug. 24, 2013

Boone County has spent almost $10,000 to remove a ton of pigeon droppings from the attic of its century-old jail. Boone County Judge James Norton said the work took a couple of days and was completed Aug. 17. After heavy rains earlier this summer, Norton said he wanted to check the roof of the old building for leaks. Instead, he found pigeon droppings. Lots of pigeon droppings. "To get it out, we actually had to take off part of the roof and work in-between the rafters," he said. "They got in there and bagged it dressed in suits and masks because you don't want to breathe that stuff."