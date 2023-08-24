Little Rock doom metal band Pallbearer — Brett Campbell (from left), Devin Holt, Joseph D. Rowland and Mark Lierly — will perform June 3 at the Mutants of the Monster Micro-Fest in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ebru Yildiz, Jacob Slaton)



Little Rock doom metal heroes Pallbearer headlines an evening of Arkansas-centric heavy music Sunday at the Rev Room.

Print Headline: Pallbearer headlines Rev Room 3-band concert

