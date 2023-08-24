PB City Council updates policies

Several ordinances and resolutions were passed during Monday's Pine Bluff City Council meeting including ordinances that will affect city employees.

An ordinance amending the technology use and privacy policy for non-uniformed employees was approved by the council.

According to the ordinance, because social media presents certain risks and carries with it certain responsibilities, the non-uniformed employee handbook should establish guidelines to assist employees in making responsible decisions when using social media.

The updated social media policy will read as follows: "Employees should never represent themselves as a spokesperson for the City.

If the City of Pine Bluff is the subject of content the employee is creating the employee must be clear and open about the fact that they are an employee and make it clear that their views do not represent those of the city. If an employee does publish a blog or a post online related to the work they do, it is best to include a disclaimer such as "The postings on the site are my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the city."

The policy also states that social media is not an appropriate venue to address workplace grievances. According to policy, employees are encouraged to continue to avail themselves of the grievance procedures.

Employees should refrain from posting on social media while at work unless it is authorized by their department head and consistent with policy. Employees should not use their city email to register on social networks, blogs or other online tools utilized for personal use. The City of Pine Bluff prohibits taking negative action against any employee for reporting a possible deviation from this policy or for cooperating in an investigation and will be subjected to disciplinary action up to termination."

The authorized leave of absence will also be updated for non-uniformed employees in an effort to recognize the need of employees who require time off in addition to other types of leave.

The ordinance states the city of Pine Bluff may consider an unpaid personal leave of absence without pay for up to a maximum of 30 days.

Tardiness is also addressed in the handbook. The ordinance reads that the non-uniformed employee handbook establishes that general office hours for most city employees are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; however, hours and work days may vary within each department.

"Employees are expected to be at their work station and ready to perform his/her duties and responsibilities at their scheduled time. Excessive absenteeism and tardiness are subject to disciplinary action."

The ordinances providing coordination efforts between the city departments and the city's clerk's office to assist the clerk's office in its performance of statutory obligations as regards to the examination of receipts and disbursements and the viewing of required reports and documentation requirements failed.

In other city business, resolutions authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement with Harness Roofing Inc., for water-proofing the fiberglass dome of the City Hall and at the Detective Kevin Collins Training Center were approved.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to make an application to the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism for grant assistance was also approved. The grant match is for the Delta Rhythm and Bayous project.

The Pine Bluff Police Department also had a resolution approved that authorizes the sale of used and surplus police department vehicles. The police department has many used vehicles that are no longer suited for law enforcement purposes and are surplus.

The police department is authorized to dispose of the 39 used and surplus motor vehicles by public auction conducted by Robinson Auction Company. The auction will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, and be conducted at 2 Convention Center Drive.