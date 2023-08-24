Pine Bluff man sentenced to life in prison for September 2020 double murder

A Pine Bluff man has been sentenced to life without parole in state prison following a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday evening in Judge Alex Guynn’s 11th West Judicial Circuit Courtroom.

A jury deliberated for 1½ hours and then found Bryant Smith, 36, guilty of two counts of capital murder, attempted capital murder, five counts of Class Y terroristic act, five counts of Class Y unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, a Class B terroristic act, a Class B unlawful discharge and unauthorized use of property to facilitate a crime. The Class Y felonies resulted in life sentences and Class B felonies and unauthorized use of property each resulted in 40-year sentences.

Smith was convicted of killing Emonya Moten and Kavon Mitchell in a premeditated and deliberated manner and shooting Cedric LaPoole with the attempt of capital murder on Sept. 3, 2020.

The incident was believed to be gang-related.

According to an affidavit, the shooting occurred at 1704 South Elm Street. Moten suffered multiple gunshot wounds while in front of the residence and LaPoole was lying on the porch of the residence with gunshot wounds.

LaPoole told police he was shot by two unknown Black males firing at the victims from a Chevrolet Impala. He and another witness said they heard a stop in the ringing of gunfire and then more gunshots as the vehicle headed toward Main Street. The other witness noticed a Black man shooting from a greenish-blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Mitchell was found lying on the ground in another shooting at 25 Needles Drive within 30 minutes of police arriving at the South Elm residence.

Security video from a residence confirmed a Malibu followed by an Impala pulling up to the Needles Drive residence, with the Impala ramming into the Malibu from behind.

“The occupants of both vehicles started shooting at Kavon Mitchell, who was struck by bullets while sitting on the front porch outside the residence,” according to the affidavit. “Mr. Mitchell began to run around his residence to get away from the gunfire, and he collapsed in the yard. Both vehicles then sped away from the scene, traveling west on South Richard St.”

The owner of the Impala told police that Smith, who was later identified as the driver who borrowed the car from her, hid from police in the attic of her residence until they left, according to the affidavit.

Smith was believed to have escaped to the Kansas City, Mo., area when police pinged his phone number in the area.

An arrest warrant for Smith was served Oct. 8, 2020. He was held without bail in Jefferson County jail.

Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Jill Reed and Cymber Tadlock, and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joe West represented the state during the trial. Bobby Digby and Toney Brasuell represented Smith.



