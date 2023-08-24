Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, while speaking at Wednesday’s Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon in Springdale, said he’s pleased with where the Razorbacks are physically. “We were very physical in camp,” Pittman said. “Probably the most physical fall camp that we’ve had.” (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

SPRINGDALE -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has a natural knack for winning the news conference or speaking engagement.

Print Headline: Pittman: Razorbacks’ togetherness will pay off

