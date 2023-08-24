Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Primary care clinics gain $2.6M in awards

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:40 a.m.
The Monticello Medical Clinic, now part of Jefferson Regional Medical Center, is shown in this undated courtesy photo. (Special to The Commercial/Jefferson Regional Medical Center)

More than 100 primary care clinics in Arkansas have earned annual financial awards from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The awards totaling more than $2 million are for facilities participating in two value-based programs that encourage innovation in patient care, according to a news release.

The two programs are:

Primary Care First (PCF) -- an initiative of the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation and the latest iteration of the agency's Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) program.

Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) -- a team-based health care delivery model that seeks to provide comprehensive and continuous medical care to patients with a goal to obtain optimal health outcomes.

The PCF and PCMH programs provide financial resources to encourage primary care clinics to test ideas that advance patient care, improve outcomes and reduce low-value care.

For meeting performance goals, 101 participating PCMH and PCF clinics, representing 580 health care providers (caring for 88,131 attributed Arkansas Blue Cross members) will share in more than $2.6 million being awarded by Arkansas Blue Cross. Each clinic met or exceeded its 2022 PCMH and PCF clinical quality and utilization measure targets.

Local PCMH clinics receiving 2022 awards include:

Jefferson Regional Monticello Medical Clinic, Monticello;

Woodside Medical, Monticello;

Baptist Health Family Clinic - Sparkman, Sparkman;

Family Health Associates of Southeast Arkansas, White Hall.

Local PCF clinics receiving 2022 awards include:

White Hall Family Medicine Associates - Mark A. Ramiro, M.D., White Hall.

Print Headline: Primary care clinics gain $2.6M in awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT