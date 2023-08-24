Primary care clinics gain $2.6M in awards

More than 100 primary care clinics in Arkansas have earned annual financial awards from Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The awards totaling more than $2 million are for facilities participating in two value-based programs that encourage innovation in patient care, according to a news release.

The two programs are:

Primary Care First (PCF) -- an initiative of the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation and the latest iteration of the agency's Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) program.

Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) -- a team-based health care delivery model that seeks to provide comprehensive and continuous medical care to patients with a goal to obtain optimal health outcomes.

The PCF and PCMH programs provide financial resources to encourage primary care clinics to test ideas that advance patient care, improve outcomes and reduce low-value care.

For meeting performance goals, 101 participating PCMH and PCF clinics, representing 580 health care providers (caring for 88,131 attributed Arkansas Blue Cross members) will share in more than $2.6 million being awarded by Arkansas Blue Cross. Each clinic met or exceeded its 2022 PCMH and PCF clinical quality and utilization measure targets.

Local PCMH clinics receiving 2022 awards include:

Jefferson Regional Monticello Medical Clinic, Monticello;

Woodside Medical, Monticello;

Baptist Health Family Clinic - Sparkman, Sparkman;

Family Health Associates of Southeast Arkansas, White Hall.

Local PCF clinics receiving 2022 awards include:

White Hall Family Medicine Associates - Mark A. Ramiro, M.D., White Hall.