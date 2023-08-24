ARRESTS

Farmington

• Timothy Phillips, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape and sexual indecency with a child. Phillips was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jose Ramirez, 61, of 3210 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Ramirez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Christian Harvey, 31, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Harvey was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Ashley Skinner, 38, of 11834 S.Arkansas 265 in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Skinner was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Tony Bajo, 29, of 1155 Wilson St., B, in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with battery. Bajo was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.