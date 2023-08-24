Report finds more HIV stigma, new cases, in the South

ATLANTA -- While knowledge and treatment around HIV continues to improve, HIV stigma remains an issue surrounding the disease and the people who live with it, a forthcoming report finds.

Despite increasing treatment and prevention options, the report finds that almost 90% of Americans believe that HIV stigma still exists. The stigma can manifest in how people negatively talk about HIV, how people treat individuals living with HIV differently and the isolation of people living with HIV.

Meanwhile, the higher incidence of HIV in the South is driven by factors such as poverty, lack of access to care and cultural barriers to receiving care that are influenced by HIV stigma, the report finds.

According to GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, the South has some of the highest levels of discomfort when it comes to HIV, but it also has the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses. Discomfort in interacting with barbers, hairstylists, teachers and co-workers living with HIV each increased slightly from 2022 to 2023, as highlighted in the report.

"I think they are interconnected and there is a continued misinformation campaign around the LGBTQ community. Part of that includes HIV and stigmatizing the LGBTQ community," Ellis said. "I think that we see that even more in the U.S. South."

In 2021, the South accounted for 52% of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S., despite only making up 38% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GLAAD, a nonprofit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy, representation in media and cultural change, plans to release its 2023 State of HIV Stigma Report soon. The fourth annual report on the issue, it was produced in partnership with pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, which makes HIV medications. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was given an early look at the report, which was created to answer questions about attitudes, knowledge and stigma around HIV and people living with HIV.

The report's findings come from a national online survey of 2,533 Americans 18 years old and older. Of the respondents, 2,076 were non-LGBTQ. The survey's findings were weighted to represent the adult population of the U.S.

One common misconception about HIV is that the disease only occurs in particular groups, such as the LGBTQ community, which results in fewer people getting tested for HIV, GLAAD's report finds. The report finds 65% of Americans believe everyone should get tested for HIV in their lifetime but 37% believe HIV mostly affects LGBTQ people.

"It surprises me that people still don't know the basics about HIV, 40 years in," Humberto Orozco, a clinical research coordinator at Emory School of Medicine and president of Latino LinQ, a nonprofit organization that promotes equity for LGBTQ Latinx individuals, said. "HIV is not a threat like it used to be. The misinformation that's out there about HIV being a death sentence still surprises me." Orozco was diagnosed with HIV at 19 and has been living with the disease for 15 years.

The report finds that 80% of Americans believe people living with HIV should be charged with a crime for not disclosing their HIV status when having sex with someone who does not have HIV.

"One of the main things when we think about the criminalization of HIV is that these laws are antiquated and just do not follow science," Darwin Thompson, director of public affairs and corporate giving for Gilead, said. "These laws were created out of fear during the early part of the epidemic, and they have not caught up with the science. We need to do a better job at engaging our local elected officials and politicians to ensure that laws are caught up within the current scientific advancement when it comes to HIV."