Springdale man arrested Monday after stabbing incident

SPRINGDALE -- Police arrested a Springdale man Monday in connection with the stabbing of two other men during an argument.

Victor Montero-Medina, 30, of 2353 N. Lowell Road in Springdale, was arrested in connection with attempted murder, battery and terroristic threatening. He was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Montero-Medina was arrested after officers responded to a report that someone had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 3251 W. Sunset Ave. Police said in a preliminary report the two men who were stabbed ran from the scene and were located in the area of 1800 Carley Road.

One of the men who was stabbed said he and the other victim had run out of gas in their car and were picked up by Montero-Medina and his girlfriend, according to police. The man said he and Montero-Medina got into an argument and Montero-Medina turned around in the front passenger seat and had knives in both of his hands.

Both men who were injured said they fought with Montero-Medina and were cut during the struggle, according to the report. One man had a small laceration on his left wrist and the other had two stab wounds on his left shoulder and shoulder blade area that were about a half-inch long. Both men were taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale.

One victim told police Montero-Medina had held a knife against his face and said he was going to kill him. Police said in the report Montero-Medina fled from the scene and was arrested later at 3601 S. Thompson St.