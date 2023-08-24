State House speaker appoints Armor Bank’s chief executive officer to state Board of Finance

Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, has appointed Chad T. May of Little Rock, chief executive officer of Armor Bank, to the state Board of Finance, Shepherd announced this week.

May replaces Clay Courtney on the state Board of Finance. His term expires June 3, 2027.

May has worked in the financial services sector for more than two decades. He is a native of Pine Bluff and a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

"Chad is an experienced banker whom I have known for decades, whose financial experience will serve the State Board of Finance and the state well," Shepherd said in a news release. "Further, Chad's character and reputation make him exactly the type of person that I look for in filling these important positions."

The state Board of Finance's members include the governor, state treasurer, state auditor, bank commissioner, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, the securities commissioner and several appointees. The House speaker appoints two members to the board, and each serves a four-year term.

In April, Shepherd appointed certified public accountant Marc Emrich of El Dorado to replace Carl Turner on the board. Emrich's term on the board expires April 6, 2027.