SOCCER

Arkansas game pushed back by heat

Today’s women’s game between No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) and Oregon (0-1) at Razorback Field in Fayetteville, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will start at 7:30 p.m. because of excessive heat.

Arkansas opened the season last Thursday with a 6-0 victory over Arkansas State University. Oregon lost to Baylor 2-0 in its opener last week.

JBU men open season with win

Senior Erick Diaz scored with 11 seconds left in the first half and junior Kyle Hix made three saves — also rejecting a game-tying opportunity late — as the John Brown University men’s soccer team opened the 2023 campaign with a 1-0 win over Friends (Kan.) University on Tuesday at Alumni Field in Siloam Springs.

Due to excessive heat conditions, the match that was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. was moved back to 7 p.m. and even had another 50-minute delay because of the extreme heat.

JBU scored its goal when Jose Almanza sent a ball to the left side after winning a turnover. Running into the pass was Diaz, who ripped a shot back to the far right side of goal for a 1-0 John Brown advantage.

Hix made a pair of saves in the second half, the biggest of the night came in the 78th minute with the Falcons pressing.

The Golden Eagles next play at 8:30 p.m. Friday against Southwestern (Kan.) at Alumni Field.