Texas League Wind Surge 5, Travelers 1

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:20 a.m.

Wind Surge 5, Travelers 1

The Arkansas Travelers totaled 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 14 times, in a loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Wind Surge scored first on Alex Isola's RBI single in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Wichita scored once on a wild pitch and Arkansas matched it with a run on Logan Warmoth's RBI single to make the score 2-1.

Wichita added to its lead with RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings, also scoring on a ninth-inning wild pitch to go ahead 5-1.

The Travelers used seven pitchers with starter Blas Castano (0-1) lasting 3 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and 4 walks.

The Wichita bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings, holding Arkansas to two hits and striking out seven batters. Wind Surge starter David Festa (3-3) allowed 1 run on 2 hits with 7 strikeouts over 5 innings.

