Theft of vehicle, equipment from Rogers Fire Department results in probation for man

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was placed on five years of state-supervised probation after admitting to breaking into a fire station and stealing a vehicle.

Felix Garcia-Albandoz, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to breaking or entering and theft of property.

Garcia-Albandoz was arrested May 19. He admitted in court Monday to stealing property from the Rogers Fire Department but returning it the next day.

A battalion commander reported May 19 an administrative vehicle had been stolen from Fire Station No. 1 at 201 N. First St. in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police obtained video of a man trying to enter the department at 9 p.m. May 18.

The stolen vehicle -- a 2016 Jeep Patriot -- was inside the department's equipment bay/garage connected to the sleeping quarters and administrative offices.

Fire Department equipment also was reported stolen, including a Rit Pak portable air supply device and bottle and an airlock and bottle, items valued at $10,674. The equipment was eventually recovered.

Police were at the station when Garcia-Albandoz returned the truck, and he was arrested.

Garcia-Albandoz said he took the Jeep to visit some friends and later slept in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

He said he wanted to donate the air tanks to another fire department that needed equipment and that God told him to take the Jeep.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Garcia-Albandoz's guilty plea. He was placed on five years of probation with Act 346, which means his conviction can be expunged if he successfully completes his probation.

Green had final words of advice for Garcia-Albandoz: "Try not taking property from people who our lives depend on if there's a fire," she said.