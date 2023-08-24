Transfers share their own tales

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three Arkansas Razorback transfer additions -- Anthony "Tank" Booker, Josh Braun and Tyrone Broden -- met with members of the media Wednesday night and each of them talked with some detail about an aspect of their life.

Booker, a defensive tackle transfer from Maryland and a fan of "Kung Fu Panda," picked up enough badges as a long-time Boy Scout that he earned the Eagle Scout designation.

Braun, an offensive lineman from Florida who's into the "Lord of the Rings" books and movies, has gotten into the hiking spirit since coming to Arkansas.

Broden, who transferred from Bowling Green, shared a story of his phenomenal growth as a high-schooler.

Booker, a 6-4, 351-pounder from Cincinnati, said his toughest badge to earn was in swimming.

"Just a lot of life lessons," Booker said of his time as a scout. "It built my leadership in high school tremendously. I wasn't that vocal.

"At college, I kind of lost that vocal-ness, but I'm trying to get it back."

He called earning Eagle Scout status a "very proud moment" in his life.

"Something that my mom really pushed for me to do and I just wanted to make sure I got that done for her, but also for me, too," he said. "It was a great experience doing that, being in Boy Scouts since like 7 years old."

Braun said he and his in-laws and parents took a day trip to Hot Springs during spring break, then hiked Devil's Den and the Yellow Rock trail in July.

"As the saying goes, when in Rome do as the Romans do," Braun said. "I grew up in Florida, lived most of my life there. Now that I'm in Arkansas, I mean Arkansas is the Natural State. I'd be foolish to live here and not take part in that."

Braun said the Yellow Rock Overlook was spectacular.

"It was fantastic," he said. "I had never seen a view like that. It blew my mind."

Broden, who is from Detroit, was an average-sized kid right through the ninth grade.

"When I was in 10th grade I was like 5-7," he said. "In like three months, I went from 5-7 to like 6-4. Now I'm 6-7."

Broden said he and fellow transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa want to pair with returners to remake their position group.

"From last year, this room is totally upside down," Broden said. "Everybody loves each other. Everyone plays off each other. When someone makes a good play, everyone is happy. Nobody is down. That's what it takes to be good."

Wilson OK

Receiver Jaedon Wilson was held out of Arkansas' 17th practice of preseason camp Wednesday, but he was with his fellow wideouts during drill work.

Wilson had been in a green (no-contact) jersey with a shoulder problem for a few days before falling on the shoulder after a collision with safety Al Walcott on Tuesday. Both players in No. 13 jerseys stayed down a moment and Wilson came off holding his right arm gingerly.

Coach Sam Pittman said at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon Wednesday that Wilson was dealing with an AC [joint] issue that was "not bad."

Wilson was catching the throwback passes from wideouts during drill work Wednesday, raising his arms at least shoulder high, a good sign for his recovery. The 6-3, 179-pound redshirt sophomore is expected to make the receiver rotation.

Personnel report

Tight end Nathan Bax and offensive lineman Luke Brown returned to practice Wednesday. Bax suffered a non-disclosed injury in the first scrimmage of camp on Aug. 12. Brown had been out a shorter amount of time with an undisclosed issue.

Receiver Bryce Stephens, who had been in a green (no-contact) jersey for a couple of days, donned his normal No. 14 in white.

Sophomore Quincey McAdoo attended practice but was not dressed out. The cornerback is expected to miss this season after suffering a neck injury in a rollover car accident on May 1.

Linemen Brady Latham and E'Marion Harris both missed a second consecutive day and were on the sideline with fellow lineman Joey Su'a, linebacker Antonio Grier, tight end Hunter Talley and receiver Kalil Girault.

Freshman linebacker Carson Dean has been doing drill work while in a no-contact jersey this week.

Waiting on air

The Razorbacks worked indoors for the third consecutive day at the Walker Pavilion as the weather conditions, with temperatures hovering just below 100 with a heat index well above it, did not allow for an outdoor practice.

The air conditioning at Walker Pavilion is hooked up but not on-line yet, a fact about which Coach Sam Pittman continues to have a running commentary in media and public settings.

Speaking at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club luncheon Wednesday, Pittman said he is calling his chief of staff Pat Doherty "Project Pat" until the project is completed.

"Supposedly, in two minutes they're going to crank the AC up in the indoor," he said while looking at his watch at 12:58 p.m. "Now I don't know if that's right because it's been a minute [to get installed], but hopefully we get it in there."

Room changer

Coach Sam Pittman said defensive line coach Deke Adams, the only holdover defensive coach from last year's team, has answered a challenge he got last year after taking over behind one-year assistants Derrick LeBlanc and Jermial Ashley.

By doing so, he's allowed the Razorbacks to deploy out of a base four-man front.

"I always liked a four-man front, but we just didn't have the guys to do it," Pittman said at the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club lunch. "Barry [Odom] liked it as well, but we just didn't have the guys to do it.

"But I challenged Deke a little bit like Kirby Smart challenged me when I got to Georgia. He said, 'You've got to do something about that [offensive line] room.' And I think I did. But I know Deke has. He's changed the room. You want to be a good coach, coach good players. It's pretty simple."

Baker's dozen

The Razorbacks have a whopping 13 players listed on the initial Senior Bowl watch list. The Senior Bowl, played annually in Mobile, Ala., has been a premier destination for NFL scouts since 1950.

Razorback veterans on the list are quarterback KJ Jefferson, offensive linemen Bray Latham, Beaux Limmer and Ty'Kieast Crawford, defensive linemen Eric Gregory, Trajan Jeffcoat and John Morgan III, defensive backs Hudson Clark, Dwight McGlothern, Lorando Johnson and Al Walcott, and receivers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa.

Pittman's place

Transfer offensive guard Josh Braun said while on a day trip to Hot Springs with his parents and in-laws during spring break, his mother, Karen, suggested swinging by Coach Sam Pittman's place on Lake Hamilton to check out the Razorback water feature.

The rest of the group shot down the idea.

"She said, 'Let's go see Coach Pittman's lake house,' and we were all like, 'No, are you crazy? Stalker. No.'

"But apparently we should have. Sorry mom, you were right."

Western ways

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek counts Western Carolina as one of the previous stops in his long career in college athletics administration.

While at the school in Chillowhee, N.C., Yurachek worked in the same department with Mike Cawood, who is currently the men's basketball contact in the UA athletic communications department.

Another Catamount connection to the Razorbacks is Kevin Martin, who played at Western Carolina then went on to a 12-year NBA career where his first stop was in Sacramento, where he played for UA basketball Coach Eric Musselman.

Bowl projection

The Razorbacks were projected to face Clemson at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.,, by 247Sports this week.

The Razorbacks have not played in the Gator Bowl since a 31-27 loss to North Carolina in 1981. They have played in Florida bowls just four times since then, the last a 24-10 victory over Penn State in the Outback Bowl after the 2021 season.

Wrote 247Sports of their projected matchup: "[Clemson Coach Dabo] Swinney matched up against Sam Pittman during bowl season would be an appetizing matchup to say the least."

Movie heroes

The Razorbacks' in-house video team recorded a swath of players walking off the field answering the question "If you could star in any movie, what movie would you choose?"

Two of the players who were featured spoke to members of the media Wednesday: defensive tackle "Tank" Booker, who chose "Kung Fu Panda," and offensive lineman Joshua Braun, who went with "Lord of the Rings."

Said Braun of his choice, "It's a marvel of modern cinema."