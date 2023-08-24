UA’s Sutej again falls shy of medal

Former University of Arkansas NCAA champion Tina Sutej missed winning a bronze medal in the pole vault by the slimmest of margins Wednesday at the track and field World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sutej, competing for her native Slovenia, cleared 15 feet, 9 inches to break her own national record of 15-7 1/2 and finished fourth.

Wilma Murto of Finland also cleared 15-9, but she finished third and earned the bronze medal because Sutej didn't clear 15-7 until her second attempt while Murto made it on her first attempt.

Sutej, 34, took a bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships indoors, but she finished fourth at last year's World Championships outdoors in Eugene, Ore.

"Being fourth at the World Championships two years in a row makes me sad," Sutej, who missed three attempts at 15-11, said in an Arkansas news release. "I have three more competitions this season.

"The main focus is to stay healthy and then I believe I could medal at the [2024] Olympic Games.

"I've been jumping well, but I didn't win a medal, so I'm not fully satisfied even if it's a national record.

"The second attempt at 15-11 was a great one, but unfortunately it was a fault."

Sandi Morris, another former Arkansas NCAA champion and the 2016 Olympic silver medalist for the United States, finished seventh in Wednesday's competition with a best clearance of 15-3.

Morris, 31, has earned six medals at the World Championships, including two gold indoors. She was second outdoors last year and won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics.

"It was my eighth World Championship [outdoors and indoors] and it's only the second time I haven't gone home with some hardware," Morris told reporters in a video interview. "I'm going to come back up."

Wayne Pinnock, a senior with the Razorbacks this past season who competes for Jamaica, went a career-best 28-0 1/4 on his only attempt to lead 12 qualifiers in the long jump.

Pinnock now has the top long jump in the world this season, but the mark will not carry over to today's final.

"I just jumped like I do in training," Pinnock told reporters. "I came here, had the focus and just jumped.

"My coach [Arkansas assistant Travis Geopfert] told me to take one jump and I did it that way.

"When I saw the distance, I was like, 'Oooh.' I was trying for this moment and it happened, so I'm grateful."

Pinnock, 22, finished ninth at last year's World Championships.

"In the final, I want to go out there and do the same thing and whatever comes will come," Pinnock said. "I focused on pushing my first six or seven steps, then just kept my transition and take-off."

Carey McLeod, another Arkansas senior this year who swept NCAA titles indoors and outdoors and competes for Jamaica, also advanced to the long jump final with a mark of 26-10 1/2.

Former Razorback NCAA champion Jarrion Lawson, competing for the U.S., went 26-1 1/2 and didn't make the final. LaQuan Nairn, another former Razorback who competes for the Bahamas, had three fouls in the long jump.

Pinnock now ranks third on Arkansas' all-time long jump list behind Erick Walder (28-8 1/4) and Lawson (28-1 3/4).

Ackera Nugent, who will be an Arkansas senior this year and competes for Jamaica, ran 12.60 seconds in the women's 100-meter hurdles semifinals to advance to today's final.

"We made a little adjustment from yesterday and [Arkansas] Coach [Chris] Johnson said it was game time and I need to stay focused," Nugent said in an Arkansas news release. "At the end of the day we made it through and finished strong."

Nugent, who won NCAA titles in the 60-meter hurdles indoors and 100-meter hurdles outdoors this year, matched the 12.60 she ran in Tuesday's first round despite running into a headwind of 0.7 meters per second.

"That shows that something big is coming," Nugent said. "It's a good feeling knowing I have a little snappiness inside of my legs. It has been a really long season, but I'm really excited to be in the final."

Cindy Sember, who trains at Arkansas with Johnson and competes for Great Britain, ran 12.97 in the 100-meter hurdles and didn't advance to the final.