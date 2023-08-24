UA’s War Memorial history alive … for now

Maybe it is because the Arkansas Razorbacks are opening their football season here for the first time since 2017, but there has been quite of bit of talk on radio and other places about the future of Hog football in Little Rock.

It is not the great stadium debate of the late 1990s, when the state almost divided about reducing the number of games played at War Memorial Stadium.

At one time, the Razorbacks played as many as four games in Little Rock, but that was because Razorback Stadium didn't have lights so all night games were played in the capitol city.

Almost without anyone noticing, the number of games in WMS dropped to three. But when it went to two, lots and lots of folks noticed.

When Houston Nutt was hired to be the head coach, it was thought he might want more games in his hometown. But after his first season, 9-3 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, he recognized a huge problem.

Razorback Stadium was below SEC standards and to compete it needed to be renovated.

The Reynolds Foundation came up with a boatload of money. But to pay all the bills. only two games would be played in WMS, one conference (usually either LSU or Mississippi State) and one nonconfernce game until Bret Bielema took over. He let it be known he didn't like playing an "away' game.

Jeff Long, then the athletic director, apparently didn't either and in 2014 the games were reduced to one but it would be a SEC game. That lasted a year. The Hogs' next conference game in Little Rock was 2018 against Ole Miss.

That was the same year Arkansas and Texas A&M started playing at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas, each year.

Around the same time the good folks at WMS had trouble getting tickets delivered for selling in advance and crowds have not been great since.

Well, tailgating hasn't dropped much, but attendance was well below a sellout.

In 2019, WMS hosted Arkansas and Missouri on the day after Thanksgiving and in 2020's covid season, no games were played in WMS.

In 2021, the contract was amended and the Razorbacks played Arkansas-Pine Bluff that season and take on Western Carolina this season. They will finish this contract playing the Golden Lions at Little Rock next year and in 2025 will play Arkansas State at WMS in a historical first meeting.

On Monday, Sam Pittman became the first Arkansas head coach since Bobby Petrino to say he liked playing in Little Rock.

That attitude and the fact there is a game here next week probably had something to do with the Monday's Little Rock Touchdown Club being a standing room-only crowd to hear Pittman.

What the future holds after 2025 is up in the air, and actually could be questionable next year when Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, which will shake up all scheduling.

The Razorbacks have had a glorious run at War Memorial Stadium since it opened 75 years ago and have a 152-62-4 record there.

SEC coaches Lou Holtz (South Carolina) and Hal Mumme (Kentucky) complained openly about having to play the Razorbacks in the once notoriously-loud WMS.

Times and rules have changed. Arkansas cannot have recruits visit games in Little Rock and TV dictates a lot about scheduling, especially kickoff times.

WMS is probably the finest 75-year-old stadium in America. She has grown from 31,000 seats to 54,120 and would have been more, but then-Arkansas Athletic Director Frank Broyles would not commit to three games at Little Rock every season.

That debate was so long and loud, it took the UA Board of Trustees to end it. By a 9-1 margin, it was decided two would be the maximum, which, of course like everything, has changed.