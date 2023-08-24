Union accuses U.S. Steel of betrayal

In a letter sent by United Steelworkers to its members at United States Steel, the president of the labor group said the company doesn't prioritize its union workforce and accused it of betrayal.

In the letter seen by Bloomberg, United Steelworkers President Tom Conway said workers cannot rely on U.S. Steel management to put their interests first. "That's why the contract we negotiated with U.S. Steel contains strong protections that apply in this very circumstance," he wrote.

The union plays a pivotal part in any transaction involving the sale of U.S. Steel mills or assets where the steelworkers are employed, and the steelworkers union has been vocal about its exclusive support of Cleveland-Cliffs's $7.3 billion bid to buy the Pittsburgh-based producer.

If U.S. Steel is presented with a "bona fide offer," the company will provide the union the earliest practical notification and grant it "the right to organize a transaction to purchase the assets," according to a labor contract signed last year.

Conway last week advised U.S. Steel and Cliffs that the union would transfer its legal right to Cliffs to make a counteroffer for U.S. Steel. Conway said in an interview last week that if Cliffs' United Steelworkers-assigned bid were to succeed, Cliffs would become owner of U.S. Steel, not the union. The union won't become owners unless they've specifically formed an employee-ownership structure, Conway said, something they won't be doing.

Cliffs Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves in 2019 and 2020 acquired AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA assets, all of which had a heavy United Steelworkers workforce presence. Goncalves famously kept all those jobs, promising not to close steel mills. It was a stark contrast from competitor U.S. Steel, which idled various assets over the years that resulted in union job cuts.

Conway in his letter pointed to U.S. Steel scrapping an investment in the Mon Valley facility just outside Pittsburgh, and the company's continuing effort to sell its blast furnace at Granite City to outsource production of pig iron instead of rebuilding the furnace for its own operations.

"It betrayed workers in the Mon Valley by cancelling the $1.2 billion investment," Conway said in the letter. "Instead, U.S. Steel purchased non-union Big River Steel for $1.5 billion and in 2022 began construction of a $3 billion state-of-the-art mini-mill at the non-union plant."

"None of this preserves [United Steelworkers] jobs or invests in our plants or communities." Conway wrote. "We know we cannot rely on management to put workers' interests first."

U.S. Steel representatives weren't immediately available for comment.

Big River Steel announced in 2013 a $1.3 billion investment in a new steel mill in Osceola -- the largest business investment ever in Arkansas at the time. That mill has generated multiple expansions, job additions and investments.

Big River Steel is now owned and operated by U.S. Steel. The company is working to complete a 6.3 million ton "mega-mill" that includes the existing Big River Steel complex and a second steel mill in Osceola.

U.S. Steel said on Aug. 13 that it received "multiple unsolicited proposals" to buy some or all of the business. The same day, Cliffs went public with a $7.3 billion offer it had made in late July. On August 14, Esmark Inc. publicly announced its own $7.8 billion all-cash offer.

Esmark said Wednesday that it won't make a takeover offer for U.S. Steel, citing the United Steelworkers' support for the bid from Cleveland-Cliffs.

The closely held steel distributor said it would not participate in the purchase process, saying it "respects" the United Steelworker's support of Cliffs. The statement comes more than a week after Esmark offered to buy U.S. Steel for $7.8 billion in cash, which trumped Cliffs' earlier bid.

Shares of U.S. Steel fell as much as 3.2% after the announcement. The shares fell 70 cents, or 2.2%, to close Wednesday at $31.31, giving the company a market value of $6.98 billion.