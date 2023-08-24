Vehicle crashes in Arkansas result in deaths of three men

Two men were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Ricky Schafer, 62, of Falkville, Ala., was driving a 2014 Peterbilt truck south on Interstate 55 near West Memphis around 12:59 p.m. when the front of the truck hit the concrete divider, according to a report. Schafer was fatally injured in the crash, the report says.

Wade Ray, 55, of Lewisville was killed around 5:42 p.m. when the vehicle he was driving east on Arkansas 134 in rural Miller County left the road and then rolled as it crossed back over the roadway, coming to a rest in the grass, according to a report.

Last week, a Pine Bluff man was killed and two minors injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 near Friendship, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jashawn Craig, 18, was a passenger in a 2006 Honda Pilot on I-30 around 5:17 p.m. Aug. 17 when the vehicle ran off the road near mile marker 84 and overturned onto its driver side, according to the report.

All three occupants -- Craig and two minors, one who was driving and another who was a passenger -- were ejected from the overturning vehicle, which came to a rest on its driver side on the highway, the report says.

Craig died of his injuries and the two minors were hurt, the report says.

Troopers investigating all of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.