Washington County makes $300,000 in housing stabilization funds available; Hark NWA matches community needs with providers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Changes in federal guidelines will allow Washington County to make $300,000 in Emergency Rental Assistance 2 money available to five local nonprofits.

County Judge Patrick Deakins and Josh Hall, executive director at Hark NWA and vice president at the Excellerate Foundation, made the announcement Wednesday morning identifying the five nonprofit organizations that will each receive $60,000. The money will be used for housing stabilization funds, not direct rental assistance.

The nonprofits are: Legal Aid of Arkansas, the Samaritan Community Center, Peace at Home, Goodwill Industries of Arkansas and Credit Counseling of Arkansas.

Deakins said Washington County was allocated about $1.6 million and had spent about $1.3 million in federal emergency rental assistance funds made available under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining $300,000 originally had been intended to be returned to the federal government, but the U.S. Treasury Department issued new guidelines in 2022 that expanded the eligible uses.

"This allows us to keep these funds in Washington County where they are going to be put to the best and highest use," Deakins said.

The money has been appropriated by the Quorum Court and will be available immediately, he said.

Hall said Hark NWA worked with the county to review the guidelines and determine what needs the foundation has identified that matched the new Emergency Rental Assistance approved guidelines. The needs identified were in the areas of legal services, case management, support for domestic violence victims, increasing revenue for eligible individuals by helping them find work and decreasing costs for eligible individuals through financial education.

He said the organization then reviewed its own data, including information from more than 15,000 individuals the foundation has served and more than 169,000 referrals the foundation has made to other organizations to provide services. That information was used to rank the organizations and select those that will receive the funding.

Debbie Rambo, executive director with the Samaritan Community Center in Springdale, said the organization works with low-income families and individuals to help people find and remain in affordable housing. She said the group works with people whose incomes are up to 200% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, the income threshold is $46,000, Rambo said.

Rambo said the organization's Care program served more than 4,700 individuals last year. The program provides case management services to families and individuals to connect them with services.

"A lot of folks are living right on the edge of being susceptible to homelessness," Rambo said.

Teresa Mills with Peace at Home said the group helps people who find themselves in situations involving domestic violence. The group offers emergency shelter services and other services and support. It also has a housing program to help people avoid the need for emergency shelter services. Mills said the Emergency Rental Assistance money will help support the housing program.

Brian Marsh, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, said the money will help the organization offer more access to its services to those who need them. He cited the ability to provide free bus passes and child care services to clients as two examples.

Goodwill's mission in this instance is to help people find work, Marsh said. He said the organization offers education programs that lead to a high school diploma for some and work-related certification programs for others.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins (right) speaks Wednesday with Josh Hall, executive director of Hark NWA, following a news conference to announce the allocation of roughly $300,000 in leftover federal rental assistance money to five nonprofits that serve the county. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

