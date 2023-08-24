Wildcats seek repeat of Texarkana magic

Watson Chapel played tremendously in last year’s season opener, and the Wildcats will hit the road Friday hoping to recreate some of that magic.

Watson Chapel will face Arkansas High School in Texarkana at 8 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s 48-0 Wildcat victory.

Head coach Maurice Moody said as the first game approaches, he wants to see his team get better from week to week.

“A team normally makes its best, its bigger jump as far as getting better from first week to second week, so I just want to see us getting better and not making the same mistakes that we made in the scrimmage game,” Moody said. “No drive-killers on offense. Just play a clean brand of football, and that’s all you can ask for.” Both teams enter this season with second-year head coaches who debuted at their respective schools in last year’s matchup. Moody’s squad won the day, but Trey Outlaw’s Razorbacks went on to have the better season.

The Wildcats (1-9 in 2022) haven’t won since annihilating Texarkana in Pine Bluff. The Razorbacks bounced back from the loss with an equally dominant 47-0 drubbing of Dollar-way the next week. Texarkana began 5A-South Conference play 0-3 before winning three of its final five games, finishing the year on a two-game winning streak.

Moody said the Wildcats played with a lot of passion in last year’s Texarkana game, but they need to ensure they don’t peak too early this season.

“It’s hard when you’re trying to turn a program a ro u n d ,” Mo o dy sa i d . “You’re going to have some good. You’re going to have some bad. Things ain’t always going to be where you want them to be, so you just gotta kinda keep working at it.” Of note, the conference teams that Texarkana (4-6 in 2022) beat finished as the bottom three teams in the conference. Still, while it wasn’t enough to reach the playoffs, the Razorbacks enter Outlaw’s second season with more momentum, especially since their four wins last season were double what they won the year before.

The Razorbacks don’t just have momentum; they have experience. Texarkana returns 10 starters on each side of the ball. Senior quarterback Nate Wall earned all-state honors last year.

Watson Chapel has some experienced returning players but also has holes to fill, including at quarterback. Damarrion Kye played the position for the majority of last week’s scrimmage with Forrest City, though Malachi Rayford also got snaps.

Watson Chapel is coming off a 208-yard rushing performance against Forrest City and will need similar success Friday night, especially if it can’t get the passing game going after an 0-for-3 scrimmage. Texarkana used a more balanced offense last season, rushing the ball 279 times while attempting 209 passes.

Last year’s game included Watson Chapel’s best performances on both sides of the ball. The Wildcat offense only exceeded 22 points in one other game, an overtime loss to Maumelle. The defense held the Razorbacks to a season-low 48 passing yards. Texarkana rushed for 64 yards, its second-fewest of the season.





Friday’s high school

football games

(All times subject to change)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pine Bluff at Grenada (Miss.), 7 p.m.

Sheridan at White Hall, 8 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Texarkana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

Dumas at Rison, 7 p.m.

Ashdown at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Village Lakeside at West Bolivar

(Miss.), 7:30 p.m.

Crossett at Glen Rose, 8 p.m.

Barton at DeWitt, 8 p.m.

Drew Central at Bearden, 8 p.m.

Bauxite at Star City, 8 p.m.

Stuttgart at Warren, 8 p.m.

Fordyce at Monticello, 8 p.m.



