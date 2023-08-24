Willy D’s turns 20; Cliff & Susan among entertainers at party for venerable piano bar

River Market neighbor Willy Ds Rock & Roll Piano Barcq EH, 322 President Clinton Ave., has sold out table reservations for its 20-year celebration on Saturday Aug. 26, but standing room is available and you can get on a waiting list for a possible spot via the clubs website, willydspianobar.comcq EH. And you can still reserve VIP space at the downstairs DEEP Ultra Loungecq EH. Cliff and Susan Prowse (above) are part of the entertainent along with Matteo Ellis and Brad Perkins. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Susan Erwin Prowse)

Print Headline: Willy D’s turns 20

