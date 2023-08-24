Wind, policy fanned Lahaina fire

Road closures -- some because of the fire, some because of downed power lines -- contributed to making historic Lahaina the site of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. But there were many problems that day in early August, and in some ways the disaster began long before the fires started.

A flash drought in the region provided plenty of kindling, and Hurricane Dora brought strong winds to Maui as it passed roughly 500 miles south of the Hawaii island chain. Those winds downed at least 30 power poles in West Maui, and Hawaiian Electric had no procedure in place for turning off the grid -- a common practice in other fire-prone states. Video shot by a Lahaina resident shows a downed powerline setting dry grasses alight, possibly revealing the start of the larger fire.

And later, as the fire began to swallow homes in its ravenous path, Maui County emergency officials declined to use an extensive network of emergency sirens to alert Lahaina's residents to flee.

During a news conference Tuesday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said police officers drove up and down streets, knocking on doors and using loudspeakers to tell people to leave, but he didn't say exactly where and what time those efforts occurred. The Associated Press has filed public records requests for location reports and other documentation, including video and internal communications, to clarify the details of the police and fire response, but Maui County has not yet released that information.

A team of Associated Press journalists documented the first hours of the deadly wildfire by interviewing dozens of survivors and public officials, examining public documents and analyzing citizen videos, satellite images and publicly available data. The timeline reveals the chaos that overtook the town.

Shane Treu wakes early on Aug. 8 and is in his backyard when he hears a utility pole snap next to Lahainaluna Road. He sees the downed powerline ignite the grass and calls 911 at 6:37 a.m. to report the fire.

Small brush fires aren't unusual for Lahaina, and the fire department declares this one 100% contained by 9:55 a.m. The assurance puts many residents at ease; the high winds have prompted the closure of some public schools for the day, and others have not yet started. That means many of Lahaina's 3,000 public school students are home alone while their parents work.

Contained is not controlled, however, and the town is being battered by high winds. While many of Maui County's fire crews work to extinguish the Upcountry fire on the eastern half of the island, the wind is toppling power poles and scattering embers like seeds in Lahaina.

According to Treu's neighbor Robert Arconado, the fire reignites around 2 p.m. He records video of it spreading at 3:06 p.m., as large plumes of smoke rise near Lahainaluna Road and are carried downtown by the wind.

Around 3:30 p.m., Hawaiian Electric sends a news release asking Maui residents to prepare for extended outages. The utility says more than 30 power poles are down in West Maui, including along the Honoapiilani Highway at the south end of Lahaina. The fire department closes the Lahaina Bypass road because of the fire.

The closures block the only route out of Lahaina to the south.

Mike Cicchino decides to flee with his wife and several dogs from their neighborhood near Lahainaluna Road. He tries to get out of town, taking the highway south.

"And then we hit a roadblock going towards Kahului," Cicchino said, forcing them to turn the other way. He cuts through parking lots and side streets, and ends up on Front Street.

"So the police were blocking roads, the exit, some of the exit roads out. And I'm assuming it's because there's been some downed power lines or some downed trees," he said.

Pelletier confirmed that at a news conference two weeks later.

"We did not close or forbid people from getting out of Lahaina," Pelletier said. "If there was a downed power line that was live, we wanted to make sure that you didn't go over a downed live power line."

When the sun rises on Wednesday, the town that was once home to about 13,000 people has become an ashen wasteland frozen in its final moments of panic.

More than 100 deaths have been confirmed, and roughly 1,000 people remain unaccounted for.

Information for this article was contributed by Audrey McAvoy, Haven Daley, Andrew Selsky, Ty O'Neil, Claire Rush, Michael Miesecker, Jennifer McDermott, Jennifer Sinco Kelleher and Christopher Weber of The Associated Press.