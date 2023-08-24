The nation in brief: Wisconsin justice asked to recuse self

Wisconsin justice asked to recuse self

MADISON, Wis. -- Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature asked that the newest Democratic-backed justice on the state Supreme Court recuse herself from lawsuits seeking to overturn GOP-drawn electoral maps, arguing that she has prejudged the cases.

Republicans argue in their motions filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday and made public Wednesday that Justice Janet Protasiewicz can't fairly hear the cases because during her campaign for the seat earlier this year she called the Republican-drawn maps "unfair" and "rigged" and said there needs to be "a fresh look at the gerrymandering question."

Protasiewicz, who was backed by Democrats in her winning election in April, never said how she would rule on a redistricting lawsuit and never committed to recusing herself from hearing the case. Her win gave liberals a 4-3 majority on the court.

Protasiewicz did promise to recuse herself from any case brought by the Wisconsin Democratic Party because it donated nearly $10 million to her campaign. There are two pending redistricting lawsuits, neither of which was brought by the Democratic Party.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said that if Protasiewicz does not recuse herself from the redistricting case, he would look into pursuing her impeachment. Republicans have a two-thirds majority in the state Senate. Her replacement would be named by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Protasiewicz declined to comment.

3 in Michigan kidnap plot said anarchists

BELLAIRE, Mich. -- Three men accused of aiding a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were anarchists who considered themselves "the new founding fathers" and were preparing for bloodshed, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.

"They didn't like the U.S. government. They didn't like the state government. They all desired to start a civil war, if you can believe it," William Rollstin of the state attorney general's office said in his opening trial statement.

Eric Molitor and twin brothers William Null and Michael Null are charged in Antrim County Circuit Court with providing material support for terrorist acts -- punishable by up to 20 years in prison -- and illegally possessing firearms. They have pleaded innocent.

The defendants were among 14 men arrested weeks before the November 2020 election. Nine have been convicted in state or federal court, including four who pleaded guilty, while two were acquitted. Investigators described them as members of paramilitary groups angered by Whitmer's covid-19 policies, which shut down schools and restricted the economy.

Missouri AG balks at St. Louis gun ban

ST. LOUIS -- As the St. Louis mayor pushes legislation that would prohibit "military-grade weapons" on city streets and make it a crime for "insurrectionists" and those convicted of hate crimes to possess firearms, Missouri's attorney general is warning that such a law would violate the state constitution.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced the wide-ranging legislation Tuesday, noting support from several members of the Board of Aldermen. The board could begin considering the measure at its next meeting, on Sept. 15. Specific details of the measure have not yet been released, such as how "insurrectionists" would be identified and what "military-grade weapons" would be banned.

The proposal drew immediate rebuke from Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who wrote in a letter to Jones that he will "resist any effort to infringe on the right of the people of Missouri to keep and bear arms." His office didn't immediately reply to a Wednesday email seeking further information.

St. Louis is annually among the cities with the nation's highest homicide rates.

None hurt after gun fired on school bus

SEGUIN, Texas -- Authorities say no one was injured after a Texas elementary school student fired a gun while on a crowded school bus.

The bullet struck the back of a bus seat and was stopped by steel inside the seat as the bus arrived Tuesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School in Seguin, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, according to Police Chief Jason Brady. The bus driver then took the .25-caliber handgun from the student, Brady said.

Seguin Independent School District Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez said the student is a boy, but declined to reveal his grade or age. He appealed to parents to make sure their guns are stored safely and securely.

"Oftentimes children see guns as toys and don't know any better. But unfortunately, we live in a world where tragic events happen on almost a daily basis," Gutierrez said at a news conference.

The boy did not threaten anyone, and will remain off campus while the shooting is investigated. The bus carried 37 students from three different Seguin elementary schools, according to a statement from the district. The mother and other family members of the student were interviewed and declined to say who owns the gun, Brady said.

No arrests or charges have been announced.



