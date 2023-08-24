Zebras season to open in away game

Pine Bluff hopes to finish the 2023 season atop Arkansas high school football, but it will begin the year out of state.

The Zebras will travel to Grenada (Miss.) High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The time may change due to expected high temperatures, but no such decision had been made as of Wednesday evening.

In scheduling this game, Pine Bluff (5-4 in 2022) Coach Micheal Williams said he had originally been looking for a home game but couldn’t get anyone to agree. He posted a notice on a national website saying he needed a game, which he said drew interest from schools in places such as Cincinnati and Tennessee.

He said he accepted Grenada’s offer because it was a shorter drive, but also because the Chargers will provide the Zebras with tough competition to start the season.

“Last year, I felt like we ran through the first two games, which was [Little Rock] Central and [Watson] Chapel, so easily that we wasn’t battle-tested, and I think the guys kinda started feeling their self,” Williams said. “And then, we got into the Vilonia game and got hit in the mouth. This time, I said, ‘You know what? We need a tough game. If we can get us a tough game, then we’ll be a lot better off.’” Williams said this is a one-off game, so Grenada will not return the trip next year. The schools had hoped to play at a neutral venue, but those plans fell through.

Grenada (5-6 in 2022) plays in Class 6A in Mississippi, a state just adding a Class 7A this season. With a reported enrollment of 783 according to the Mississippi High School Activities Association, Grenada is roughly 100 students smaller than Pine Bluff.

This game will be the start of a new era for Grenada. The Chargers just completed renovations to their football stadium which included new turf and lighting. They are also debuting a new head coach in Michael Fair. His son, Charlie, will quarterback the team.

Grenada runs a spread offense with plenty of run-pass option plays. On defense, the Chargers are led by a defensive line which includes Southern Miss commit Aaron Travis.

Pine Bluff did well on the road last year, finishing 2-2 with close losses to the 5A-Central Conference’s two best teams. The Zebras lost 19-18 to Mills and 24-19 to conference champion and eventual state semifinalist Robinson.

This will be a much further bus ride, though. The trip from Pine Bluff to Grenada is roughly 190 miles each way, about the same as a trip to Greenwood.

Williams said traveling this far has some organizational challenges, but he is confident his team can play with anyone.

“If we play our game, I don’t feel like we can be beat,” Williams said. “If we get to not playing our game, get to fumbling the ball and turnovers, then of course, anybody can beat us. We play our game, we won’t have no issues.” The Grenada School District Facebook page posted a link Wednesday it says will lead to a livestream of the game.