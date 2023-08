University of Arkansas athlete Wayne Pinnock, competing for Jamaica, makes an attempt in the men’s long jump final during the World Athletics Championships on Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Pinnock finished second with with a leap of 27 feet, 10 3/4 inches. (AP/Matthias Schrader)



Wayne Pinnock and Shamier Little are bringing silver medals from the track and field World Championships back to Fayetteville. Pinnock, Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Arkansas athletes earn silver medals

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content