Magnolia, circa 1955: "Having a nice time, beautiful out this way." The Greyhound Union Bus Station was a beehive of activity in the small college town. The bus company agent was Joe E. Byrd (1929-2000). The building, which became Lawhon Produce, burned in 2005.

