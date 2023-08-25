Arkansas’ Prentice heading to Miss. St.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Razorbacks' NIL guru is leaving for Mississippi State.

Terry Prentice, who has overseen the launch and growth of the University of Arkansas' Name, Image and Likeness program as a senior associate athletic director, has accepted a new job as Mississippi State's deputy athletic director.

Prentice, 34, competed for Arkansas in track and field and earned two degrees -- his bachelor's in history in 2012 and a master's in sports management in 2014.

Razorbacks Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek hired Prentice from Kansas in March 2021 to be senior associate athletic director for athlete brand development and inclusive excellence.

"It's bittersweet leaving my alma mater," said Prentice, who also previously worked at the Razorback Foundation. "That's the one piece of this I really had to think long and hard about.

"The University of Arkansas is always going to have a special, special place in my heart. This is where I bought my first house and married my wife [Deanna] and became a student-athlete and got to achieve some really neat things.

"But going to Mississippi State is an opportunity to continue to expand and grow professionally and stretch myself and take on responsibilities that I really haven't had in my career up to this point."

Prentice's first day on the job at Mississippi State will be Sept. 11. His last day at Arkansas is Sept. 6.

"I'm going to give Arkansas everything I've got until my last day here," Prentice said. "The transition from an NIL standpoint is a tall task, so I want to make sure we set it up to make it as seamless as possible and so the Razorbacks continue to have success moving forward. You have my word on that."

Prentice said Arkansas fans can be assured Yurachek will find the right fit in his replacement.

"My message would simply be to have faith and trust in Hunter," Prentice said. "Hunter had made some outstanding hiring decisions at Arkansas.

"I'd trust him to hire somebody who's going to position the Razorbacks for a lot of success with NIL.

"I really respect and appreciate Hunter for bringing me back to Arkansas and giving me an opportunity to contribute to some of our best years collectively we've had in Razorback history with all of our sports."

Prentice said he's proud about the NIL foundation laid at Arkansas and how it was done in alignment with Yurachek's vision.

"I really felt like we accomplished some amazing things in my 2 1/2 years back at Arkansas -- and a lot of things Hunter outlined and set out before I took the job, and then while I was on the job," Prentice said. "We got an NIL program up and running and built a team and earned trust with student-athletes, earned trust with coaches. We earned trust with the state and donors and fans and our stakeholders."

Sam Pittman, going into his fourth season as Arkansas' football coach, said he wishes Prentice the best at his new position.

"We worked, obviously, well together," Pittman said. "He did a wonderful job here.

"He'll be missed, but certainly the NIL program will, I'm sure, continue to be as good as it has been and will get better. But I'm happy for him if he's happy."

Prentice was the administrator for the Arkansas men's and women's cross country and track and field programs, which swept titles at the NCAA Indoor meet in March.

"That was the icing on the cake," Prentice said.

Prentice said he has built a good relationship with Mississippi State Athletic Director Zac Selmon over several years. They first met when both worked as associate athletic directors in the Big 12 -- Selmon at Oklahoma and Prentice at Kansas.

Selmon was hired at Mississippi State in January to replace John Cohen, who left to become Auburn's athletic director.

"Terry is an outstanding addition to the elite executive cabinet we have been building over the last seven months," Selmon said in a news release announcing Prentice's hiring. "Terry is innovative, hard-working and an outstanding connector with student-athletes and stakeholders.

"He is nationally known as a leader in the NIL space and a pioneer in the modern era of college athletics."

Prentice said taking the job at Mississippi State is the next logical step on his path to hopefully becoming an athletic director.

"I'd like to think I'll be able to get the chair -- we call it 'the chair' -- some day," Prentice said of running an athletic department. "I'm going to miss Arkansas, but I'm excited for this next opportunity."