Arriola selected to fill Pea Ridge Planning Commission seat

PEA RIDGE -- Juan Arriola has been named to fill the vacancy on the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

Five of the six people who applied were interviewed by the Planning Commission at its July meeting, and planners emailed their recommendations to Mayor Nathan See.

Arriola said he has lived in Pea Ridge for a little less than two years. He said he grew up in Rogers, moved to California and then recently returned to Northwest Arkansas.

"My biggest interest is to make sure it goes in a good direction ... to be involved in the community," he said at the Planning Commission meeting.

He was not present during the Aug. 15 City Council meeting because he was traveling out of town for work. He is unit director for SSC-Services for Education in Bentonville.

During the extremely brief meeting, council members approved:

Police Department K9 pay, which has been in place for several years, but was needed to meet requirements of auditors

An ordinance rezoning land at 12823 Sugar Creek Road from agricultural to residential

A resolution to apply for an Outdoor Recreation Matching Grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and tourism to develop recreational facilities in the Carr Street Park.