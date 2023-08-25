The nation in brief: Bar shooting suspect was ex-officer

Bar shooting suspect was ex-officer

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. -- The retired police sergeant who opened fire in a popular Southern California biker bar during a lively evening had traveled from Ohio to confront his estranged wife, whom he shot in the face before turning his gun on the crowd, authorities said.

John Snowling killed three people, including his wife's dining companion and a man who approached him as Snowling retrieved additional guns from his truck, and wounded six others, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said Thursday. He was fatally shot by deputies within minutes of the rampage.

Snowling, 59, was a retired police sergeant with the Ventura Police Department in Southern California. His wife, Marie Snowling, had filed for divorce in December 2022, citing irreconcilable differences. The proceedings were ongoing and the case was scheduled for a mandatory settlement conference in November.

John Snowling used two guns at the beginning of the shooting and then went to retrieve two more from his truck. All four -- three handguns and a shotgun -- were purchased legally, Barnes said.

Two of those killed weren't immediately named and the third was identified as John Leehey, 67, of Irvine, Calif. All nine people shot were adults. Marie Snowling was conscious and speaking but remained in the hospital Thursday, Barnes said.

Man pleads guilty in Murdaugh theft

KINGSTREE, S.C. -- A college friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh pleaded guilty to a second set of charges for helping the now-imprisoned South Carolina attorney steal millions of dollars of insurance settlements from the sons of Murdaugh's dead housekeeper.

Cory Fleming, a 54-year-old former attorney, wasn't immediately sentenced after his guilty plea to 23 state charges Wednesday.

Prosecutors indicated they would ask at a September hearing that Fleming spend more time in prison than the nearly four-year sentence he received for similar federal charges earlier this month, according to media reports.

During his federal sentencing, Fleming said he knew Murdaugh, now serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, was going to steal something from the family of his housekeeper. She worked for Murdaugh's family for decades before dying after a fall at their home in 2018. But Fleming said he thought it might be $100,000 -- not the entire $4 million-plus award.

Fleming has surrendered his license to practice law in both Georgia and South Carolina, saying he dishonored the profession.

Banker Russell Laffitte was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to helping Murdaugh steal money from settlements for clients after vehicle wrecks or work injuries.

N.C. governor vetoes voting process bill

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a sweeping Republican elections bill Thursday that would end a grace period for voting by mail and make new allowances for partisan poll observers.

In a video message, the Democratic governor accused legislative Republicans of using their slim veto-proof majorities to execute "an all-out assault on the right to vote," which he said has nothing to do with election security and everything to do with their party keeping and gaining power. The bill would make voting more difficult for young and nonwhite voters who are are more likely to vote absentee and less likely to elect Republicans, said Cooper, who cannot run for reelection in 2024.

Republicans say the changes are needed to improve efficiency and restore trust in the state's electoral process.

Most of the proposed election changes would take effect in early 2024, before the state holds elections for president, governor, Congress, the General Assembly and other state and local offices.

Wisconsin elections chief: Won't testify

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's top elections official said she will not testify next week at a state Senate committee hearing on her reappointment, leaning on a letter from the state attorney general that says lawmakers have no authority to force a vote on firing her.

Republicans who control the Senate have vowed to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe before the 2024 presidential election. They moved in June to begin the process of holding a vote on her reappointment despite not receiving a nomination from the bipartisan elections commission, which deadlocked along party lines on the matter.

Democratic elections commissioners hoped that by not nominating Wolfe, they could avoid a confirmation vote and keep her in office indefinitely under a recent state Supreme Court ruling that conservatives have used to maintain control of key policy boards.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul backed that argument in a letter sent to the Legislature's attorneys on Wednesday.

Election observers have raised concerns that if Wolfe's position remains disputed by lawmakers through the 2024 race, it could become the basis for challenges to election results and spawn more conspiracy theories about elections in the battleground state.



