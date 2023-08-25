Barnett could be released from prison in 2027

Richard "Bigo" Barnett of Gravette, sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, has a projected release date of Feb. 12, 2027, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website.

That would amount to 3 1/2 years in prison.

But Barnett got credit for almost four months served in 2021 the District of Columbia jail, and the projected release date also reflects the maximum of "good conduct" credit he can receive under the First Step Act based on his sentence.

Benjamin O'Cone, a spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons, confirmed the projected release date on the website is correct.

Barnett, 63, surrendered Aug. 1 to begin serving his term at a low-security federal prison in Oakdale, La.

In January, a federal court jury in the District of Columbia found Barnett guilty on all eight charges filed against him — four felonies and four misdemeanors.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for taking a dangerous weapon, a stun gun, into the Capitol during the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

While in the Capitol, Barnett posed for photographs with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

The jury also found Barnett guilty of interfering with a police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

Barnett has appealed his conviction to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.



