The Southern Fried Podcast: Barbeque family traditions with Phillip McClard

Phillip McClard of the iconic McClard’s Bar-B-Q in Hot Springs joins Rex Nelson on this week’s episode to talk about the beloved eatery his family has been operating for nearly a century.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here]

After talking a little family history, Rex and Phil dig into Phil’s daily routine at McClard’s, which starts at 2 every morning. They also discuss McClard’s 2020 purchase by Lee Beasley after the opening wave of the pandemic nearly closed the treasured Arkansas eatery for good.

