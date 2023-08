Houses are seen on Arbor Acres Road beside the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown on June 25, 2023. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Boston Mountain Solid Waste District board increased a solid waste assessment fee charged on all waste collected in Washington... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Solid waste board OKs raising per-ton rate in pair of counties

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content