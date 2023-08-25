Boston pounds out 24 hits in blasting of Houston

HOUSTON -- When the Boston Red Sox were in Houston last August, many on the team were disappointed when they dealt veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros for prospects Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez.

The Red Sox were feeling much better about the trade Thursday when Abreu led the way in a 17-1 rout of the Astros. Abreu got his first major league home run among four hits as the Red Sox tagged J.P. France for 10 runs.

Alex Verdugo hit a leadoff home run and drove in two runs, and Abreu, who made his debut Tuesday, added four RBI.

"Obviously the mood last year when we got him, it was a lot different than now," Boston Manager Alex Cora said.

The Red Sox set season highs for runs and hits with 24, and it was the most runs and hits the World Series champs have allowed this year. Boston has at least one home run in 13 straight games, the team's longest streak since homering in 19 in a row in 2019.

"They were just hot," Astros Manager Dusty Baker said. "The bats were hot and they can hit and then when the hits start coming, it's hard to stop it."

Abreu's big day came after he had two hits Tuesday and his first RBI Wednesday.

"He's a good hitter," Cora said. "He kept putting up good at-bats, even at the end. He was relentless."

The Astros were hoping to get a strong start from France (9-5) to give their taxed bullpen a rest. Instead, the rookie had the worst performance of his young career, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs -- both career highs -- without getting out of the third inning.

"It didn't appear that him and [catcher] Yainer [Diaz] were on the same page for a while," Baker said. "You could sort of tell they were out of sync and ... the guy's been great for us. I know he feels badly."

Boston starter Brayan Bello (10-7) yielded 9 hits and 1 run in 7 innings for his second consecutive win.

ATHLETICS 8, WHITE SOX 5 Shea Langeliers homered twice, Zack Gelof hit a tiebreaking two-run drive in the seventh inning and Oakland beat Chicago.

ORIOLES 5, BLUE JAYS 3 Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins homered, and Baltimore maintained its two-game AL East lead by beating Toronto.

TWINS 7, RANGERS 5 Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out home run in a three-run eighth inning, and Minnesota beat Texas and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh consecutive loss.

INTERLEAGUE

DODGERS 6-9, GUARDIANS 1-3 Mookie Betts matched his career high with five hits and drove in two run in the completion of a game suspended after two innings Wednesday. Kike Hernandez homered and doubled twice in the scheduled game and had four hits on the day. Betts singled four times in the first six innings and had a two-run double in the eighth for the NL West-leading Dodgers. Gus Varland (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for his first big league win as seven pitchers combined for a four-hitter in the suspended game. Ryan Pepiot (1-0) allowed one run in four innings in the scheduled game.

NATIONALS 6, YANKEES 5 Alex Call hit a go-ahead, two-run home run off Tommy Kahnle (1-3) in a four-run seventh inning, CJ Abrams followed with a solo shot and last-place New York (61-66) lost for the 10th time in 11 games. A day after his first career three-home run game, Aaron Judge homered on his first pitch from Patrick Corbin (9-11).

RAYS 5, ROCKIES 3 Josh Lowe broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run home run in the eighth off Matt Koch (2-2), and Tampa Bay completed a three-game sweep of Colorado. Luke Raley and Isaac Paredes also homered for the Rays.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 5, PIRATES 4 (10) Ian Happ hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning, lifting Chicago to a victory over Pittsburgh.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4 (10)

Cincinnati at Arizona, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston 17, Houston 1

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5

INTERLEAGUE

LA Dodgers 6-9, Cleveland 1-3

Washington 6, NY Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3



