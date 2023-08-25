Central Arkansas Library System’s board approves contract with CDI Contractors for Main Library overhaul

The Central Arkansas Library System's board of directors at a meeting on Thursday approved a construction contract for CDI Contractors to carry out the upcoming overhaul of the Main Library in downtown Little Rock.

A library system committee in February selected CDI Contractors to perform the construction work after officials met with representatives from six firms, board members were told at the time.

The Main Library located at 100 S. Rock St. will close effective Sept. 1 and is expected to reopen in 2025.

The nearby Bobby L. Roberts Library of Arkansas History & Art is being repurposed to offer the Main Library's essential services and fill the void when the other branch closes.

Library system officials have dubbed the new Roberts Library setup "Mini Main."

A team of architects is overseeing the renovation. The overhaul is anticipated to cost some $20 million.

A successful 2022 referendum in Little Rock that extended and lowered a library system capital-improvement millage allowed officials to refinance bonds and pursue the remodeling of the Main Library as well as another branch, the Sue Cowan Williams Library at 1800 S. Chester St. in Little Rock.

Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter noted at a different juncture during the meeting Thursday that Lance Ivy, the library system's director of facilities and operations, will be leaving after close to five years.

Ivy said his last day will be Sept. 8. He is going to work for Bank OZK as a vice president of facilities management.

In light of the remodeling activities happening at the library system, when he learned Ivy was leaving, Coulter said he thought of a line from a Kenny Rogers song: "You picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille."

Also on Thursday, the board voted in favor of accepting an offer from Cox Minshall Winans LLC to buy Hillcrest Hall, an event space at 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd.

The library system obtained the property in 2013 from a Little Rock garden club organization. The sale price at the time was $26,000, according to the Pulaski County assessor's office.

Earlier this year, staff at the library system began taking steps to offload the property.

"The goal was to make it a programming venue. As it turned out, the building had severe mechanical limitations that rendered most programming impossible," Coulter wrote in a monthly report to board members at one point. "There was never sufficient staff available to do regular programming there."

On Thursday, board members were presented with offers from three parties: Haybar Properties ($400,000), Jaison and Callie Sterling ($500,000) and Cox Minshall Winans ($580,000).

Stuart Mackey of the Hathaway Group, which the library system tapped as the broker for the sale, told board members that the $580,000 offer exceeded the property's appraised value of $560,000.

As part of the Cox Minshall Winans offer, officials have been informed that the original intended use has changed, Mackey said. The property might be assigned and an unnamed nonprofit entity would move into the space, he said.

Documents from Cox Minshall Winans, a marketing firm, tied to the offer that were included in the board packet said Hillcrest Hall's upstairs would become "an open-plan, collaborative office environment."

The downstairs would be "reserved for non-profits and/or social service groups." The firm was in talks with Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas to make use of the downstairs space, documents said.

Board member Dustin McDaniel, who helped to review the offers, made the motion after endorsing the sale to Cox Minshall Winans, saying he saw "no reason not to accept the high offer."

Additionally, when presented with proposed updates to two board policies related to library materials, board members approved one of them.

Leslie Blanchard, the library system's head of collection development, presented the items to the board.

The board voted to approve a few changes to board policy No. 300, on the selection of library materials, which was last revised in 2019.

The changes include new language that says parents/guardians have the final responsibility for what children borrow and that library materials will not be marked to indicate approval or disapproval of their contents.

Board members did not vote on the proposed update to board policy No. 301, on the reconsideration of library materials, after concerns arose at the meeting regarding whether the language in the new policy was clear with regard to multiple challenges to the same item.

Among other changes, the new version would change "resident" of the library system's service area to "current cardholder in good standing" when describing who can file a request for reconsideration.

Part of the rationale was to encompass people who do not live in the service area but have paid an annual non-resident fee for a library card, according to Coulter and Blanchard.

Board members took no action on the proposed update to board policy No. 301 with the intent of revisiting it later after the draft has been revised.