Church an asset

Proverbs 11:11.

Why do Black people hang around and listen to those disrespecting the Black Church? The Almighty God built the Church, and He owns it.

Frail men or women don't hold ownership of the Black Church, as some of you hear daily. This rhetoric has been heard from this announcer who says he doesn't attend the Black Church, but has been called a "dog whistle" for Black listeners not to attend the Black Church.

Two and a half decades of announcing how wrong God's Church is damaging to a core of Black culture. How long will Black businesses continue to sponsor and promote Matthew, Puke, and a d--- John on the radio? Criticizing the only hope for redemption for these youngsters is not right, and the broader community and the owners know this is not right. Still, money is more important than reducing Black homicides.

The Black Church is the most valuable asset in the Black community, and we should be thankful to God for the Black Church. City leaders should not join hands and legitimize the demoralizing of the Black Church.

Anyone who continues denigrating the Black Church sets our children up for failure and violence. Black people who worship the Almighty God should not become jokes and caricatures on any radio station. Today, many Blacks reject the Black Church's power, i.e., they don't attend and carry their children. They feel there is no need to attend, as a result of hearing some broadcasters referring to the scriptures as Matthew, Puke, and a d--- John.

Where do Black people go when they are overwhelmed with problems? Youngsters are solving their problems the only way they know; that is with a gun. We witness this each time a Black youngster kills another Black.

Black youngsters don't believe there is another way to solve problems; if they did, they would use it. Friends don't let friends destroy the minds of our young.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, MS, CED

Executive Director, Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Inc. and PBICVR Spokesman