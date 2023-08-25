Church News

NEW DERRISAUX MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 418 W. 34th Ave., will celebrate the 34th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Freddie and Kathy Webb, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend. The theme is Moving Forward in God's Grace. The guest speaker will be the Rev. LeArthur Shelton, pastor of Open Door Christian Church, accompanied by his congregation.

BREATH OF LIFE CHURCH, 1313 Pine St., will observe Youth Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Arnold Robertson Jr., an associate minister at Mt. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. He is also principal of Pine Bluff Junior High School with two campuses. One campus accommodates seventh and eighth graders, while the other is dedicated to the ninth-grade academy. Robertson earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. He currently serves as chaplain for the UAPB football team. He earned a master's degree in education administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, followed by a Specialist Degree in District Leadership from Henderson State University. He is in his 25th year as an educator.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will present its annual Men's Day Worship and Praise Services at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor. The service will feature the Rev. James R. Hooper Sr., the presiding elder of the Pine Bluff-Helena District, in the East Arkansas Conference, senior presiding elder in the 12th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and President Pro-tem of the Presiding Elder's Council. His ministry includes churches in the South Arkansas Conference, Arkansas Conference, Ohio Conference, and the Third Episcopal District. Hooper earned his undergraduate degree from Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff) and a Master of Divinity degree from Payne Theological Seminary. He is married to Jeanette Hooper, who is a valuable asset to his ministry, according to a news release. The public is invited to attend this service in person or virtually at https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct its Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Karen Wine, a member of New Community. The community is invited to attend. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate its 102nd Anniversary Sunday at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Bobby Patterson of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at Blytheville. The community is invited to attend in person or virtually. The Rev. Anthony J. Howard is the pastor of Kings Highway.

FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will have its annual Usher's Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kirby Gulley of Eighth Avenue Baptist Church. First Missionary Baptist will also host its Annual Youth Day Services during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Courtney Wilson of St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor, Ark.

ST. BETHEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4508 S. Main St., will celebrate its 147th Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited to attend. The theme is St. Bethel, Down through the years, an Eternal House of Worship, Praise and Fellowship. (Psalm 122:1.) The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Crumpton Sr., pastor of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. Louis E. Williams Jr. is the pastor at St. Bethel.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the pastor/apostle Patrick Lockett and wife, Janice Lockett, on Sept. 10. At 11 a.m., the guest speaker will be the Rev. James Barnes Jr. of New St. James Missionary Baptist Church. At 3 p.m., the featured speaker will be Christopher Davis Sr. of St. Paul Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.

