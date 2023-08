College football schedule

Saturday's games

EAST

Fordham at Albany (NY), 6 p.m.

SOUTH

Mercer vs. N. Alabama, 2:30 p.m.

at Montgomery, Ala.

UTEP at Jacksonville St., 4:30 p.m.

SC State vs. Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

at Atlanta

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Fla. International at La. Tech, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Notre Dame vs. Navy, 1:30 p.m.

at Dublin, Ireland

FAR WEST

Ohio at San Diego St., 6 p.m.

Mass. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at So. Cal, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31

EAST

Delaware at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

NC State at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Shorter at Samford, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Florida, 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Nicholls St., 6 p.m.

Tusculum at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Furman, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Ala.-Birm., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

E. Illinois at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

W. Oregon at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Lamar, 7 p.m.

UC Davis at TAMU Commerce, 7 p.m.

N. Colorado at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Florida at Utah, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1

SOUTH

Miami (Ohio) at Miami, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

at Atlanta

MIDWEST

Howard at E. Michigan, 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Kansas, 7 p.m.

FAR WEST

Stanford at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

EAST

N. Illinois at Boston Coll., 11 a.m.

Akron at Temple, 1 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Wofford at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Marshall, 5 p.m.

West Via. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Bowling Green at Liberty, 11 a.m.

Ball St. at Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Virginia, 11 a.m.

at Nashville, Tenn.

Davidson at VMI, 12:30 p.m.

Mercer at Mississippi, 1 p.m.

Hampton vs. Grambling St., 2 p.m.

at Harrison, N.J.

South Florida at W. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

Mass. at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

MVSU vs. Central St. (Ohio), 3 p.m.

at Chicago

Winston-Salem at NC Cent., 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Miss. St., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Richmond, 5 p.m.

Southern at Alabama St., 5 p.m.

Tenn.-Martin at Georgia, 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Fla. Atlatnic, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at Ga. Southern, 5 p.m.

SC State at UNC-Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Maine at Fla. Int'l, 5:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at So. Miss., 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Troy, 6 p.m.

Army at Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis, 6 p.m.

S. Carolina vs. N. Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

at Charlotte, N.C.

Middle Tenn. at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

NW (La.) St. at La.-Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Via. Tech, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at McNeese St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

East Carolina at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Utah St. at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Fresno St. at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Dayton at Illinois St., noon

N. Iowa at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Tenn. St. at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Kansas St., 6 p.m.

Toledo at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Ark. St. at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Colorado at TCU, 11 a.m.

Louisiana Tech at SMU, 11 a.m.

Rice at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

at Little Rock

California at North Texas, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Okla. St., 6 p.m.

Ark. Baptist at Hou. Christian, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Baylor, 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

UTSA at Houston, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas So., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTEP, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Robert Morris at Air Force, noon

Butler at Montana, 1 p.m.

Portland St. at Oregon, 2 p.m.

Boise St. at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Bryant at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Nevada at Southern Cal, 5:30 p.m.

Wash. St. at Colorado St., 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Mexico St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at BYU, 9:15 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 9:30 p.m.