COLUMNIST: Long live Putin—and Wagner?

Yevgeny Prigozhin might have retired in peace some day. Or he could have been found writhing in the throes of Novichok, a nerve agent favored by Russia's spy agencies. He might also have fallen out of a window, crashed his car, or slipped in his bathroom--like so many Russians lately.

As it happens, Prigozhin, the boss of the Wagner Group, a notorious Russian private army, appears to have died when a private plane crashed while flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing him, three pilots, and six other passengers said to be onboard.

That's assuming that Prigozhin really was onboard. His death has been proclaimed twice before, once in an African plane crash. Both times Prigozhin later turned up, professing surprise at reports of his own demise. What's been said about the autocratic and repressive reign of President Vladimir Putin also applies to Russia generally, including Prigozhin's Wagner Group: "Nothing is true, and everything is possible."

We do know that Prigozhin's assassination, if that's what it was, would have made a chilling kind of sense. A big question mark has floated above his head since he led a short-lived mutiny two months ago against parts of Putin's government.

At the time, Prigozhin, once nicknamed "Putin's Chef" because he was so close to the big boss, professed that his uprising wasn't aimed at the president personally. But he still made Putin look weak. With his KGB-trained mind and his avowed intolerance for betrayal, Putin was unlikely to just let this insubordination slip.

Everything from the style of the crash to its timing now resonates with the Putin regime's macabre sort of rhyme and meter. Also this week it was confirmed that Sergei Surovikin, a general who was said to be in cahoots with Prigozhin, was removed from his post.

The first question is what Russians should think about the news of Prigozhin's presumed death. Putin wouldn't want them to interpret the hit as a sign that he's worried, although some may come to exactly that conclusion. Instead, he'd want to signal to all of his potential adversaries that insubordination means punishment up to and including death.

That may not stop Prigozhin's hardcore supporters or Russia's ultra-nationalists, though, some of whom are now baying for revenge. If Prigozhin were yet to turn up alive, moreover, he'd immediately become an even greater threat to Putin than he ever was.

A different question is what will happen to the Wagner Group if Prigozhin is indeed dead. It's long been one of the Kremlin's preferred paramilitary armies, notorious for its brutal methods, on bloody display in places such as the Sahel, the arid belt across Africa just south of the Sahara.

Now, though, Wagner's future is in doubt. After the mutiny in June, Putin's initial plan was to let Prigozhin decamp with his mercenaries to Russia's neighbor and de facto vassal state Belarus, presumably to await further instructions.

Without Prigozhin, however, the Wagner Group is in effect decapitated.

Optimists should hope that countries such as South Africa and India, and others in the so-called Global South, now come closer to siding openly with the Ukrainians in their self-defense, and against Putin the aggressor, whose reputation for ruthless brutality will become ever more of a burden for anybody who associates with him.

