Crisis in backyard

In a nation known for its technological advancements and economic prowess, the stark reality is that more than 80 percent of Americans live in health-care deserts. Nowhere is this concern more pressing than in Arkansas, where 41 percent of our citizens reside in rural areas lacking essential health-care services.

The term "health-care desert" might be new to some, but the problem is well-documented. A 2021 analysis paints a bleak picture, with deficient access to crucial facilities such as pharmacies, primary-care providers, hospitals, hospital beds, trauma centers, and low-cost health-care centers.

Things have only gotten worse in the two years since this report was released. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform has issued a sobering statistic: More than 600 rural hospitals nationwide are in jeopardy of shutting down within the next year. In Arkansas, this includes a staggering 23 of 53 rural hospitals.

The situation has turned critical. An investigation by the Arkansas Advocate revealed that every county in our state is grappling with an ambulance shortage, meaning paramedics must drive 25 or more minutes to reach someone in need of lifesaving care.

This is not just a statistic for me; it's personal. My wife, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, an ER doctor, sees the impact of this crisis daily. Every minute counts when a patient needs urgent care. Our fellow Arkansans' lives are on the line.

Even more personally, two summers ago, my mother was in Little Rock to hear my daughters in their violin recital. Right after my mom and dad pulled into the parking lot, I witnessed the unthinkable firsthand--my mom's speech began to slur, and her face began to droop. She was having a stroke.

Thanks be to God, an ambulance showed up quickly, and she was at the hospital in less than 10 minutes. She is now back to her exuberant self, but had she been in her hometown of Stephens or my dad's hometown of Hughes when the stroke occurred, there is a genuine likelihood that she would not be with us today. It's personal, and it's a crisis.

Democrats have taken steps to address this nationwide crisis, with bills and federal funding that have already saved some Arkansas hospitals at risk. Yet the Republicans representing our state in Congress have been notably silent, voting against this funding.

Our neighbors in rural communities face a higher risk of premature death from heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, and stroke. Unintentional injuries cause up to 50 percent more deaths in these areas compared to cities.

This crisis extends to maternity care. It's disconcerting that more than half of rural counties in the United States lack sufficient hospital OB-GYN services. Some rural hospitals intentionally shut down maternity wards to avoid legal complications from extreme abortion bans.

Arkansas' congressional representatives have repeatedly voted to repeal Obamacare, never prioritizing affordable health care for all. In response to the covid pandemic, they voted no on the Heroes Act, which would have expanded health-care services in rural communities like ours.

Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman are playing partisan games while nearly half of Arkansas' rural hospitals teeter on the brink of closure.

It's time to recognize and address directly the crisis in our backyard. We must work together, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure that health care is accessible and affordable for every Arkansan.

Dr. Chris Jones is co-founder of Vortex PAC.