Entergy gives incentives of $250,000 to Planters

Entergy Arkansas awarded more than $250,000 in incentives to Planters Cotton Oil of Pine Bluff. The company has essentially saved more than $1 million in energy costs, according to an Entergy news release.

In the summer of 2020, Planters made a commitment to reduce their annual energy usage by enrolling in Entergy's Continuous Energy Improvement (CEI) initiative.

CEI focuses on behavioral and operational changes to actively manage energy usage at all levels of an organization. Since enrolling in CEI, Planters Cotton Oil has avoided 13.4 million kWh of energy use, which equates to more than $1 million estimated avoided energy dollars, according to a news release.

Planters also received more than $268,000 in incentives from the CEI program through Entergy Solutions, a program that provides technical and financial support to help customers identify and implement projects that reduce energy use. The Entergy Solutions CEI measure is offered to non-residential customers with a valid Entergy Arkansas account, including large and medium commercial and industrial customers as well as schools and public institutions.

Gabe Wood, Planters Cotton Oil assistant superintendent and the site's energy champion, holds frequent trainings to educate the plant staff on the benefits and importance of managing energy usage by maximizing production efficiencies, turning off idling or unnecessary equipment, reporting and fixing air leaks, and many other simple changes that save energy at low or no cost.

"This program has been such a great fit for our organization," said Wood. "CEI is great and I highly recommend this to anyone and everyone. Our savings have been huge, which allows us to do other things with that saved money and incentives earned. Plus, we are truly educating our associates on how to use energy more efficiently."

As a result of his performance, Wood and Planters were awarded second place by Entergy Arkansas in the 2022 Energy Champion of the Year Awards.

Recently, Planters held an employee engagement event where each employee received an Entergy Energy Efficiency Kit through Entergy Arkansas' Point of Purchase Solutions Program to help them save energy at home.

To learn more about energy efficiency programs for residential and business customers, visit entergy-arkansas.com/energy_efficiency.