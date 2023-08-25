Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fewer students in Arkansas earn bachelor’s degrees in 2023

by Neal Earley | Today at 4:13 a.m.
Prospective students and their families walk June 30, 2022, to the front doors of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus while taking part in a tour in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Fewer students in Arkansas earned bachelor's degrees than in prior years, but the state's top higher education official isn't sure of the reason...

Print Headline: Decline seen in bachelor’s degrees again

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT