Fewer students in Arkansas earn bachelor’s degrees in 2023

Fewer students in Arkansas earned bachelor's degrees than in prior years, but the state's top higher education official isn't sure of the reason...
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Fewer students in Arkansas earn bachelor’s degrees in 2023by Neal Earley | Today at 4:13 a.m.
Prospective students and their families walk June 30, 2022, to the front doors of Old Main on the University of Arkansas campus while taking part in a tour in Fayetteville. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
Print Headline: Decline seen in bachelor’s degrees again
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT