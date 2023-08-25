Flooding, outages hammer Michigan, Ohio

ROMULUS, Mich.-- Heavy rain flooded an Ohio highway where people were rescued from their cars, covered the Las Vegas Strip with water and closed a busy airport terminal outside Detroit.

Parts of the western United States have been deluged in recent weeks with rain from Tropical Storm Hilary and much of the central U.S. was beaten down by deadly sweltering heat. In Hawaii and Washington, emergency crews battled catastrophic wildfires.

Parts of southeast Michigan got over 5 inches of rain by Thursday morning resulting in street flooding in the Detroit area, including tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in the suburb of Romulus, officials said. Officials reopened the airport's McNamara Terminal Thursday afternoon.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Thursday evening to provide support to affected communities "as they respond to the impacts of flooding."

Scientists say that without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to climate change, but that climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires. Climate change is largely caused by human activities that emit carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, according to the vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists.

The overnight storms caused power outages across Michigan, concentrated in the Detroit area. More than 58,000 homes and businesses were in the dark Thursday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

"We were getting rainfall rates above an inch an hour, which is pretty significant," said Brian Cromwell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Detroit.

Cromwell added that more severe thunderstorms with torrential rains were possible over the region Thursday evening.

Up to 8 inches of rain also hit some areas of north-central Ohio, according to Brian Mitchell with the National Weather Service in Cleveland. The northeast part of the state saw at least 5 inches from midday Wednesday into Thursday morning, with winds reaching up to 60 mph in some areas.

Lorain County, which received around 6 inches of rain, canceled its county fair Thursday due to "storms, flooding, closed roads and damage."

In Lakewood, Ohio, 10 people were rescued from seven cars on a section of Interstate 90 on Wednesday night after their vehicles got stuck in the water that reached to the windows, Capt. Gary Stone said. The highway was shut down in both directions at one point. No one was hurt.

"It was a bad mess down there," Stone said, noting that while Lakewood is often hit by bad storms coming off of Lake Erie, this kind of flooding was unheard of.

In Las Vegas, a fast-moving storm flooded parts of the city, including the Strip. Police started getting calls shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday for help and rescued one person, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. But he said another person was believed to be missing.

Police attempted a rescue around 9:30 p.m., but were unsuccessful and were still searching, Ibarra said. He said there may be two other victims. A message seeking further comment was left with the department.

Accumulations were less than an inch, the National Weather Service said. More rain was in the forecast Thursday.

"We do have so much moisture" lingering from tropical storms Hilary and the remnants of Harold, meteorologist Jenn Varian said Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, it was the heat -- not rainfall -- causing problems in the Midwest and forcing children across the country to learn in hotter classrooms or go home early. Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa announced that is was dismissing classes three hours early on Thursday, which was supposed to be the second day of the fall semester.

Schools officials said in a news release that most district buses are not air-conditioned, and that several drivers had to be monitored for heat exhaustion at the end of Wednesday's routes. The forecast for Thursday was equally bad, with the National Weather Service predicting a high of 99 that would actually feel more like 109 because of the humidity.

Information for this article was contributed by Samantha Hendrickson, Rick Callahan and Heather Hollingsworth of The Associated Press.

Mitzi Hale and her three sons look out a window at backed-up traffic due to the closure of Detroit Metropolitan Airport's McNamara Terminal on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. A flight originating from McNamara that was scheduled to take Hale and her boys to Florida for a vacation was delayed. Parts of Michigan received more than 5 inches of rain, which flooded tunnels leading to Detroit's main airport. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)



Traffic is redirected from the I-94 and I-275 interchange after overnight flooding left vehicles stranded near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Detroit. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP)



A plane flys over flooding on I-94 eastbound service drive at Vinning Road on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, Romulus, Mich. Officials say parts of southeast Michigan got over 5 inches of rain by Thursday morning resulting in street flooding in the Detroit area, including tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP)



Jerald Joubran, 30, of Hollywood tries to find his family after his flight landed at McNamara Terminal and he trekked up the road at Detroit Metropolitan Airport where passengers and would-be travelers were stranded after overnight flooding in the area on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP)/Detroit Free Press via AP)



Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Officials say parts of southeast Michigan got over 5 inches of rain by Thursday morning resulting in street flooding in the Detroit area, including tunnels leading to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)



Mitzi Hale and her three sons look out a window at backed-up traffic due to the closure of Detroit Metropolitan Airport's McNamara Terminal on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. A flight originating from McNamara that was scheduled to take Hale and her boys to Florida for a vacation was delayed. Parts of Michigan received more than 5 inches of rain, which flooded tunnels leading to Detroit's main airport. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)



A man stands in front of his car stranded at the exit of the New Towne Center strip mall at Sheldon and Ford Roads in Canton, Mich., after a thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain in the area early Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. He was able to get it started and drove away. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)



Flooding around the Detroit Metropolitan Airport left passengers and would-be travelers stranded after a deluge of rain overnight on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Many passengers walked to Eureka road from McNamara Terminal after landing in hopes of finding their family. (Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press via AP)

