FYI Calendar: Go hear music on the Bella Vista Museum porch Saturday

Today

Creative Mornings -- A breakfast series for the creative community, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Face Planters -- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 or Aug. 26, Terra Studios in Durham. $35. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fort Smith International Film Festival -- Doors open 4:30 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $20 day of; $100 VIP pass. FortSmithFilm.com.

Paint & Sip -- "The Splash" by David Hockney, with Petra Radcliffe, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $35. fsram.org.

Social Dance Night -- An Afro-Fusion Affair, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12.50-$25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Natasha Korsakova, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Butterfield Trail Village performance hall in Fayetteville & 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 116 N. 12th St. in Fort Smith. $20 in Fayetteville; free in Fort Smith. To buy tickets for Fayetteville, email rstamps@btvillage.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 10, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Saturday

Fort Smith International Film Festival -- Doors open 10 a.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. Awards ceremony 11:30 p.m. $20 day of; $100 VIP pass. FortSmithFilm.com.

Game Day Saturday -- With board games all day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Nonfiction Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 16 & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 27, Fort Smith Main Library. 50 cents-$1; bag day Aug. 28. 783-0229.

Play Music on the Porch -- With Southern Strings, 10:15 a.m., on and around the porch of the Settler's Cabin on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Another group of musicians will play along the trails around the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel from 9-10:30 a.m. Free. Email patkirby49@gmail.com.

Fall Plant Swap -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on the veranda at Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Watercolor on the Weekend -- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Book Launch -- With Joyce Faulkner, author of "Julia & Maud," 12:30 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bookishfs.com.

Table Read -- For award-winning filmmaker Spade Robinson's "Late Bloomers," 1 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Email teamlatebloomers@gmail.com.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Upholstery for Beginners -- With Laura Jane, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 1:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Apply at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

An Introduction to Bitcoin & Digital Assets -- 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drawing for Beginners -- 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

VW Weekend Parade -- 3 p.m., Upper Historic Loop in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekaspringschamber.com.

In Concert -- Brick Fields Duo, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Miscast Cabaret -- Presented by Theatre Collective of NWA, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 & 2 p.m. Aug. 27, The Medium, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. $15-$20. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com