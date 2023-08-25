Sections
Game Changers Podcast, Ep. 1: Courtney Deifel

by Ethan Westerman | Today at 12:17 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel is shown Sunday, May 21, 2023, during the third inning of the Razorbacks' 14-4 loss to Oregon in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional championship at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

On our first episode of the Game Changers podcast, Ethan Westerman talks with Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel about the growth of her program, motherhood, a unique relationship with Sam Pittman and more.


