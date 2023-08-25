Gift creates first four-year, full-ride scholarship at UAMS College of Medicine





A gift from the estate of Lee Ronnel, the founder of a Little Rock-based scrap metal recycling company, will create the first full-ride scholarship at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences that covers tuition, housing and meals for the four-year duration of medical school, UAMS officials said Thursday.

The officials spoke at a ceremony in the gallery of UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock in which Edward Morris was announced as the inaugural Ronnel Scholar.

"Edward will be a remarkable physician. The Ronnel family understands how important it is to support future physicians like him. This scholarship will be life changing for many aspiring physicians and their communities," Dr. G. Richard Smith, interim dean of the College of Medicine, said.

Ronnel's son, Steve, spoke at the ceremony about the beginning of his father's "deep connection" with the hospital after a skiing accident that he was told could lead to permanent mobility loss.

"My father walked away fully healed, with a heart full of gratitude towards UAMS. The life changing care that Lee Ronnel received led him down a three-decade path of volunteerism and giving back to UAMS. That has brought us all here today," Steve Ronnel said.

Because of the endowment, the scholarship has the potential to grow over time, he said. With the cost of medical school approaching a quarter million dollars, it can be "cost prohibitive" for potential physicians, he said.

"Through this estate gift, my father has tossed a pebble in the pond and made a wish that medical school can be more affordable for Arkansas' most promising students and so they will stay in Arkansas," Steve Ronnel said.

"His hope is that the ripple effect will be that others in Arkansas will consider helping UAMS enhance its scholarship offerings in the College of Medicine, either by helping us grow the Ronnel Scholars Program or by creating other newly endowed medical school scholarships."

Smith said the medical school has been making efforts to retain its graduates and recruit medical students to practice in Arkansas, and help students graduate with less of a financial burden.

"We've been working very hard in the last few years to increase the scholarships for deserving medical students. We want the very best students to choose UAMS, and we want them to stay here in Arkansas for medical education and not be lured out of state to schools that offer full-ride scholarships."

The Ronnel family requested the amount of the scholarship not be disclosed, according to a UAMS news release.

Lee Ronnel, who died in January 2022 at age 85, founded Metal Recycling Corp. in Little Rock in 1979. The company operates recycling centers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Searcy and two metal commodity trading companies in Little Rock, according to the release.

The release described Ronnel as "a devoted advocate of UAMS for more than three decades."

His donations to UAMS included multiple scholarships for medical school students, cardiovascular fellowships, research funds and various gifts for campus construction and beautification projects.

He served as the chairman of the UAMS Foundation Fund Board of Directors and as UAMS' representative to the University of Arkansas Foundation, according to the release.

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.





Jennifer Ronnel (from left), her husband, Steve, Steve’s sister Karen Ronnel-Pear and Steve and Karen’s mother, Dale Ronnel, listen to an announcement at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock about a scholarship endowment created by a gift from the estate of Dale’s husband, Lee Ronnel. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





