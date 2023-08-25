Governor announces gravel bike ride to span 336 miles between Fayetteville, Jonesboro

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted she is not much of a bicyclist.

"I know there were a lot of questions around that," she told a crowd gathered at Lake Wilson in Washington County on Thursday. "Thankfully, I was smart enough to marry one."

Sanders announced the inaugural Arkansas Graveler event to be held in June next year. The ride will start at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville campus and span 336 miles along back roads to the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro.

Gravel bike riding refers to riding a drop-bar bike on unpaved roads and trails, fitting somewhere between road cycling and mountain biking, according to BikeRadar, a national online publication dealing with bicycling and bicycling equipment. Gravel riding can involve all types of terrain.

About 400 riders are anticipated to take part in the event. Seven cities will serve as hosts, with courses ranging from about 50 to 70 miles on any given day:

Day 1 -- Fayetteville to Oark (55 miles);

Day 2 -- Oark to Jasper (56 miles);

Day 3 -- Jasper to Marshall (55 miles);

Day 4 -- Marshall to Mountain View (51 miles);

Day 5 -- Mountain View to Cave City (49 miles);

Day 6 -- Cave City to Jonesboro (70 miles).

Crews will transport equipment and belongings of the participants between destinations. Entry fees will cover daily breakfasts and dinners with locally sourced food, along with post-ride craft beers. Mechanical and equipment support will be available, and paramedics will follow riders. Live music will entertain riders nightly, and riders will be able to sleep in their own tents in group camp settings. Hotels are few and far between along the route, and if riders want to sleep indoors, it will be at their own expense, according to the Arkansas Graveler website.

For those who find six days of riding to be too much, a one-day "Mini Graveler" event between Fayetteville and Oark will be available. The event will end with a family-style dinner in the woods with live music and entertainment. Riders will be able to take a shuttle back to Fayetteville.

Scotti Lechuga, professional cyclist and event director for the Arkansas Graveler, described the event as a "gravel festival."

"It is so much more than what will just happen on the bikes. It's an event -- a tour -- not actually a race," she said.

The event will give riders a chance to soak in the natural beauty the state has to offer, Lechuga said. Some of the terrain will be tough, however. The route will feature some significant elevation challenges.

"This is really a chance for people to enjoy Arkansas by bike," Lechuga said. "That's what this whole event has been built toward. It's really for the purists who enjoy spending all day riding."

Len Frey, executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer at Arkansas State University, read a letter to the crowd from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver. Riders will probably be relieved to know the final hours of the route will go along some beautiful, flat land in Northeast Arkansas, Copenhaver said in his letter.

Sanders touted the event as part of her Natural State Initiative, an executive order she signed in January to promote outdoor tourism and recreation. Her husband, Bryan Sanders, is serving as chairman of the Natural State Advisory Council, to carry out the initiative.

Registration begins Jan. 1.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan speaks Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders after an announcement for the Arkansas Graveler, an unpaved road bicycle tour of the state which is slated to begin in June, at Lake Wilson In Fayetteville. The multi-day event begins in Fayetteville and ends in Jonesboro. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Scotti Lechuga, event director for the Arkansas Graveler, speaks Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, during an announcement for the unpaved road bicycle tour of the state which is slated to begin in June, at Lake Wilson in Fayetteville. The multi-day event begins in Fayetteville and ends in Jonesboro. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

