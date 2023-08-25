DEAR HELOISE: Yesterday, I got out all of my photo albums (and I have several from all of our travels and gatherings) and started to label them. On the back of each picture, I write down the place, the names of people pictured and the year if I can remember it.

I decided to do this after one of my adult grandchildren started to ask me about her mother, who died in 1959. I realized I knew a lot about our family history, but no one else did. So, after I finish labeling the photos, I plan to sit down and write about our branch of the family.

We had some interesting people. For example, my own maternal great-grandmother left her parents' farm in Kansas and eloped with my great-grandfather. They left for California, where they eventually had acres of orange groves. Sadly, no one in the family knows anything about their lives.

I would urge others to do the same thing. At least sit down, organize your thoughts and write about your family history if you can. I thought we were too dull to write about until I did some digging. I discovered we had some very brave, inventive and brilliant people in our clan.

-- Martha M.,

Albuquerque, N.M.

DEAR MARTHA: What a great idea. As older members of our families pass away, they take with them stories and memories we can never get back. While they're here, we really should record their thoughts and ask them questions about the lives of those who went before us. I feel certain they have some interesting things to tell us.

DEAR HELOISE: I locked myself out of my own house for the last time. Now when I walk my dog, I make certain he has an extra key attached to his collar. He's not allowed outside without me or his collar. I also have a second key hidden under a stepping stone in my garden.

-- Glenda F.,

via email

DEAR HELOISE: Many pieces of luggage look similar. For this reason, I have a luggage tag on the outside of my suitcases, and I have a tag on the inside, in case the one on the outside is somehow torn off.

-- Janice H.,

Rosemount, Minn.

