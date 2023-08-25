Happy birthday. You've felt something slip from your control recently, but this year reaffirms your position as the sculptor of your life's shape. Also, it's a wonderful year for relationships. You'll be named a mentor, claimed as a great love and heralded as a best friend.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Remember when things went off-plan, but you still got something unexpectedly wonderful out of the deal? Well, this will happen again, so try not to control the action too tightly. You can trust life to delight you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Situations will bring out heightened emotions and relationships have an intensity level that could get uncomfortable. For these reasons, you'll need to make a conscious effort toward moderation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll return to an old scene with a fresh perspective and see the opportunity you missed earlier. Also, you don't need anything extra here. You can use what's there and shape it into something new.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is brave to speak your mind, but that doesn't automatically make it your best option. Sometimes being vocal is not the kindest or most effective choice. Think about the role of diplomacy in your overall strategy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone likes the idea of progress; far fewer people like the idea of change. But since progress without change is impossible, you'll embrace the day's work. By taking action now, you avoid getting into a bad position later.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Usually, people don't think too much about the ego they are bringing to a situation. Maturity allows you to detach from your personal interest and ask, "What if this is not about me? What then?"

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Stick with your own purposes and projects today and you'll attract money. People want to take a chance on you because what you're doing seems like a lucrative opportunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to know how to do things better, but it's not so easy to read the feedback. Those who fear you or respect you immensely won't offer correction unless prompted directly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Because you recognize that you have a lot to learn, you are a very good teacher. You are open to the flow of information and find it easy to collaborate with other brilliant minds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Things go differently depending on who you spend the hours with. Sometimes you forget that you have a choice about this, but it's one of the most important choices you make. You are the casting director of your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Stress causes you to misbehave. Do the thing that will bring your stress level down, or better yet, will prevent stress from entering the equation at all. This probably has to do with drawing a boundary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What some people would call a luxury, you call a necessity and what you call a luxury is a necessity to someone else. You may as well give up on being sensible today; it will only limit your options.